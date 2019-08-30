Groupama Assurances Mutuelles calls for redemption its senior subordinated notes (FR0010815464)

Groupama Assurances Mutuelles will early redeem its senior subordinated bond issued in October 2009 (ISIN: FR0010815464) on its first call date falling on 27 October 2019, in accordance with article 5 of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes.

Notes details

ISIN: FR0010815464 Issue amount: €750million Outstanding amount as at 30 August 2019: €500 million Issue date: 27 October 2009 Maturity date: 27 October 2039

Investors & Analysts contacts

Yvette Baudron – yvette.baudron@groupama.com – +33 (0)1 44 56 72 53

Valérie Buffard – valerie.buffard@groupama.com – +33 (0)1 44 56 74 54

