Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Groupama Assurances Mutuelles calls for redemption its senior subordinated notes (FR0010815464)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 02:40am EDT

Groupama Assurances Mutuelles will early redeem its senior subordinated bond issued in October 2009 (ISIN: FR0010815464) on its first call date falling on 27 October 2019, in accordance with article 5 of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes.

Notes details

ISIN:FR0010815464
Issue amount:€750million
Outstanding amount as at 30 August 2019:€500 million
Issue date:27 October 2009
Maturity date:27 October 2039

Investors & Analysts contacts
Yvette Baudron – yvette.baudron@groupama.com – +33 (0)1 44 56 72 53
Valérie Buffard – valerie.buffard@groupama.com – +33 (0)1 44 56 74 54

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:26aAFG AUSTRALIAN FINANCE : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
PU
03:26aSYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL : Intent for Partial Sale of Land in Niseko
PU
03:26aDAIMLER : Brand encounter instead of exhibition – entirely new trade fair concept puts the focus on the customer
PU
03:26aDSV : Panalpina logistics facility in Brazil wins prestigious Shingo Award for operational excellence
PU
03:25aDEXUS FINANCE PTY LIMITED : London and US investor presentation
EQ
03:20aNOLATO : New number of shares and votes in Nolato AB (publ)
PU
03:20aVIVA ENERGY : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Sarah Ryan Opens in a new Window
PU
03:20aKAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Report of Earnings and Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (Consolidated) ...
PU
03:20aDE'LONGHI : Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report at June 30, 2019
PU
03:20aINVALDA INVL : equity at the end of the first half of the year was EUR 73 million
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WORKDAY INC. : WORKDAY : beats second-quarter estimates, raises full-year subscription revenue forecast
2OCI NV : OCI : N.V. Reports Q2 2019 Results
3Oil prices fall but set for big weekly gain on trade dispute hopes
4THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Half 2019
5LUNDIN PETROLEUM : LUNDIN PETROLEUM : Reduced number of shares and votes in Lundin Petroleum AB

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group