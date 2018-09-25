Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Groupe BPCE : Proposed divestment of banking interests in Africa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 06:06pm CEST

Groupe BPCE enters exclusive negotiations with the Moroccan banking group BCP, with a view to divesting banking interests in Africa

Paris, September 25, 2018

This proposed divestment of banking interests in Africa to the Moroccan banking group BCP is in line with Groupe BPCE's strategy of refocusing on sectors and regions considered to be priorities for developing the Group's business lines, and follows on from the divestment of Banque des Mascareignes to BCP announced back in February.

Groupe BPCE is entering exclusive negotiations with the Banque Centrale Populaire group, with a view to divesting equity interests held by BPCE International:

  • in Cameroon: 68.5% of Banque Internationale du Cameroun pour l'Épargne et le Crédit (BICEC);
  • in Madagascar: 71% of Banque Malgache de l'Océan Indien (BMOI);
  • in the Republic of the Congo: 100% of Banque Commerciale Internationale (BCI);
  • in Tunisia: 60% of Banque Tuniso-Koweitienne (BTK).

This project would give the banks concerned the backing of a financial and industrial partner possessing solid experience in the banking field, and capable of further developing their business in Africa.
                                                                                     
The project will shortly be presented to BPCE International's employee representative bodies by means of an information-consultation procedure. The proposed agreement will also be subject to the usual condition precedents for this type of transaction, and particularly to the approval of regulators in Morocco and in the various territories concerned.

About Groupe BPCE
Groupe BPCE, the 2nd-largest banking group in France, includes two independent and complementary cooperative commercial banking networks: the network of 14 Banque Populaire banks and the network of 15 Caisses d'Epargne. It also works through Crédit Foncier in the area of real estate financing. It is a major player in Asset and Wealth management, Insurance, Corporate & Investment Banking and Specialized Financial Services with Natixis. Groupe BPCE, with its 106,500 employees, serves a total of 31 million customers and enjoys a strong local presence in France with 7,800 branches and 9 million cooperative shareholders. The senior prefered debt long term is rated by four financial rating agencies, Moody's (A1, stable outlook), S&P (A, positive outlook), Fitch (A, positive outlook) and R&I (A, stable outlook).


Press Contact Groupe BPCE

Christophe Gilbert : 33 (0)1 40 39 66 00 / 33 (0)6 73 76 38 98
Anne-Laure Declaye : 33 (0)1 58 40 61 79 / 33 (0)6 20 09 10 44

presse@bpce.fr

 
    groupebpce.fr  


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BPCE via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:31pDRIL QUIP : A&M, UT each gifted $20M from alumnus to support their mechanical engineering departments
AQ
06:31pASTROTECH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:31pTake a Bite Out of Pirates Dinner Adventure Halloween Show, Vampirates!
GL
06:31pDEADLINE TODAY : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
06:31pEDF : EDF prices its 1.25 billion hybrid note offering
GL
06:30pCROWN PLACE VCT PLC : Annual Financial Report
AQ
06:30pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06:29pMOUNTAIN COMMERCE BANCORP : Bank Earns Prestigious Five-Star Rating from BauerFinancial
PU
06:29pGLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK candidate vaccine helps prevent active pulmonary tuberculosis in HIV negative adults in phase II study
PU
06:29pJOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL : partners with Everbridge to help better protect organizations
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Signals Divestitures, New Investments
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns on profit, blames price and trade wars
3U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP
4TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
5LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Why is Brent more expensive than WTI?

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.