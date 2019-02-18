Groupe BPCE: the ECB has communicated to Groupe BPCE its prudential capital requirements for 2019

Paris, February 18th, 2019

Groupe BPCE is positioned well above the prudential requirements applicable in 2019 as laid down by the European Central Bank following the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP).

Groupe BPCE has received notification from the European Central Bank concerning the results of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) for 2018, setting the level of prudential capital requirements for 2019.

The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio applicable to Groupe BPCE on a consolidated basis has been fixed at 9.76% as of March 1st, 2019, including:

1.75% with respect to "Pillar 2 requirement" (excluding "Pillar 2 guidance" );

2.5% with respect to the capital conservation buffer;

1% with respect to the capital buffer for global systemically important banks (G-SIBs);

0.01% with respect to the countercyclical buffer.

The total capital requirement has been set at 13.25% (excluding "Pillar 2 guidance"1).

With pro forma fully loaded ratios at December 31st, 2018 of 15.5% for its CET1 ratio and 19.2% for its total capital ratio, Groupe BPCE is positioned well above the prudential requirements due to be applied on March 1st, 2019.

About Groupe BPCE

Groupe BPCE, the 2nd-largest banking group in France, includes two independent and complementary cooperative commercial banking networks: the network of 14 Banque Populaire banks and the network of 15 Caisses d'Epargne. It is a major player in Asset & Wealth management, Insurance, Corporate & Investment Banking and Specialized Financial Services with Natixis. Groupe BPCE, with its 106,500 employees, serves a total of 31 million customers and enjoys a strong local presence in France with 7,800 branches and 9 million cooperative shareholders.

The Group's long-term senior preferred debt is rated by four financial rating agencies: Moody's (A1, stable outlook), S&P (A+, stable outlook), Fitch (A+, stable outlook) and R&I (A, positive outlook).

The total CET1 ratio requirement set by the ECB, including the "Pillar 2 guidance" component, is not intended to be published. Pro forma impacts on the solvency ratios as at 31/12/2018 specified on page 13 of Groupe BPCE's 2018 earnings presentation.

