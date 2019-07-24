Groupe PSA : Achieves Strong Profitability in H1 2019

Regulatory News:

Carlos Tavares, Chairman of Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) Managing Board said: “Thanks to our focus on our strategic plan execution, we have delivered strong Free Cash Flow and Recurring Operating Margin in H1. We are ready for electrification and to embrace the next technological challenges. Our agility and aligned management team remain key assets to reach the targets of the Push to Pass plan.”

Group revenue amounted to €38,340 million in the first half of 2019, down by 0.7% compared to 2018 H1. Automotive division revenue amounted to €30,378 million down by 1.1% versus 2018 H1, mainly driven by product mix (+2.9%) and price (+1.3%), which partially offset the decrease of sales to partners (-2.2%), the negative impact of exchange rates (-0.8%), volumes and country mix (-1.4%) as well as others (-0.9%).

Group recurring operating income amounted to €3,338 million, up 10.6% with Automotive recurring operating income up 12.6% at €2,657 million. This 8.7% strong profitability level was reached thanks to a positive product mix and further cost reductions, despite exchange rate headwinds.

Group recurring operating margin reached 8.7%, up 0.9 pt versus 2018 H1.

Group non-recurring operating income and expenses amounted to -€847 million, compared to -€750 million in 2018 H1.

Group net financial expenses decreased to -€166 million compared to -€218 million in 2018 H1.

Consolidated net income reached €2,048 million, an increase of €335 million compared to 2018 H1. Net income, Group share, reached €1,832 million, up €351 million compared to 2018 H1.

Banque PSA Finance reported recurring operating income of €513 million5, up 0.6%.

Faurecia recurring operating income was €634 million, down 1.2%.

The free cash flow of manufacturing and sales companies was €1,599 million of which €2,287 million for the Automotive division.

Total inventory, including independent dealers and importers6, stood at 659,000 vehicles at 30 June 2019, at the same level as 30 June 2018.

The net financial position of manufacturing and sales companies was €7,906 million at 30 June 2019 after IFRS 16 effect and Clarion acquisition by Faurecia.

Market outlook: in 2019, the Group anticipates a decrease by 1% of the automotive market in Europe, by 4% in Latin America and by 7% in China and growth of 3% in Russia.

Operational outlook:

Groupe PSA has set the target to deliver over 4.5% Automotive recurring operating margin7 on average for the period 2019-2021.

Financial Calendar

23 October 2019: Third-quarter 2019 revenue

Groupe PSA consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2019 were approved by the Managing Board on 23 July 2019 and reviewed by the Supervisory Board on 23 July 2019. The Group's Statutory Auditors have completed their audit and are currently issuing their report on the consolidated financial statements.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its ‘Push to Pass’ strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group’s vision to be “a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships”. An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

Appendix

Consolidated Income Statement

(en millions d’euros) First-Half 2018 First-Half 2019 Revenue 38,595 38,340 Recurring operating income (loss) 3,017 3,338 Operating income 2,267 2,491 Net financial income (expense) (218) (166) Income taxes (409) (325) Share in net earnings of companies at equity 73 48 Consolidated profit 1,713 2,048 Attributable to owners of the parent 1,481 1,832 attributable to non-controlling interests 232 216 Basic earnings per €1 par value share

attributable to equity holders of the parent 1.66 2.05 Diluted earnings per €1 par value share –

attributable to equity holders of the parent 1.58 1.95

Consolidated balance sheet

Assets (in million euros) 31 December 2018 30 June 2019 Total non-current assets 33,806 38,120 Total current assets 28,146 30,561 TOTAL ASSETS 61,952 68,681 Equity and liabilities (in million euros) 31 December 2018 30 June 2019 Total equity 19,594 20,778 Total non-current liabilities 12,356 16,542 Total current liabilities 30,002 31,361 TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES 61,952 68,681

Consolidated statement of cash flows

(in million euros) First-Half 2018 First-Half 2019 Consolidated profit from continuing

operations 1,713 2,048 Funds from operations 3,791 4,422 Net cash from (used in) operating

activities of continuing operations 5,011 4,997 Net cash from (used in) investing

activities of continuing operations (2,313) (3,365) Net cash from (used in) financing

activities of continuing operations (572) (559) Effect of changes in exchange rates (37) 86 Increase (decrease) in cash from

continuing operations and from

operations held for sale or to be

continued in partnership 2,089 1,079 Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning

of period 11,803 15,402 Net cash and cash equivalents of

continuing operations at end of period 13,892 16,481

1 Automotive Division (PCDOV)

2 Recurring operating income related to revenue

3 Sales and manufacturing companies

4 Free Cash Flow = Cash flow + restructuring + change in working capital requirement + capex and capitalized R&D

5 100% of the result of Banque PSA Finance. In the financial statements of Groupe PSA, joint ventures are consolidated using the equity method.

6 Including Peugeot importers outside Europe

7tomotive Division (PCDOV) recurring operating income related to revenue

