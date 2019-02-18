Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Groupe PSA: Free2Move Services Adds Dedicated Solutions for Electrified Vehicles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 11:17am EST

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005292/en/

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):

  • Created for regular car users, the app acts as a real driving companion.
  • It already allows users to pay for parking (on the street or in car parks), book a parking space in train stations and airports, enjoy valet parking and breeze through tolls with the tag provided, all in a single monthly bill.
  • These services are accessible from a smartphone and on the screen of Groupe PSA cars equipped with smart navigation systems.
  • Free2Move Services is now expanding its offering with new solutions dedicated to electrified vehicle charging.

Charging Pass

The Charging Pass allows users to locate and access charging stations compatible with their vehicle. On top of comprehensive mapping, it makes a pre-selection based on distance, as well as the speed and price of the charge. Once the station is selected, the application guides the user to it, displaying the best route directly on the car’s screen or via a smartphone.

With more than 85,000 locations in January 2019, Free2Move Services has the largest network of public charging stations in Europe.

Trip Planner

Complementing the Charging Pass, the Trip Planner proposes the best route to drivers based on analysis of the vehicle’s residual autonomy and its use (speed, air conditioning, etc.). Users can prepare their trip, be guided and make sure they stop at charging stations whenever necessary. The Trip Planner offers drivers reassurance, allowing them to choose an optimal route with well-placed charging stations and estimate the length of the drive, including charging time.

The new dedicated services will be available from the launch of Groupe PSA’s new electrified cars in 2019.

Free2Move Services relies on a digital platform created together by Groupe PSA and Capgemini, which offers many connected services to manufacturers and drivers.

About Free2Move

Created in September 2016, the Free2Move brand consolidates all of Groupe PSA’s new mobility services with the aim of satisfying the full spectrum of consumers’ transport needs: urban travel app, car sharing, fleet management and multi-brand leasing services.

Communications Department - www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 6 61 93 29 36 - @GroupePSA_EN


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:10pPANASONIC : Lumix FZ1000 II and Lumix TZ95 quietly unveiled
AQ
12:10pPANASONIC : reveals new Dolby Atmos soundbars
AQ
12:10pDEADLINE TOMORROW : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against NVIDIA Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
12:07pABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT : New Dawn Invest Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
12:06pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:06pBAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK : BisB names new Money Laundering Reporting Officer
AQ
12:05pAdvanced Aesthetic Technologies Announces Appointment of Doug Abel As Chief Executive and President
BU
12:05pSBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION : to Speak at the Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
BU
12:04pATI Physical Therapy Announces Labeed Diab as Its New CEO
GL
12:04pOCTOPUS TITAN VCT : Offer For Subscription - Over Allotment Facility
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD : Britain's FT says allegations over Wirecard reporting are false
2RECKITT BENCKISER : RECKITT BENCKISER : 2018 Pretax Profit Rose 8.9%
3VINCI : Vinci SA Joint Venture Gets EUR2.9 Billion Virginia Road Upgrade Contract
4FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD : SoftBank invests in Mubadala's new $400 million European tech fund
5COCA-COLA HBC : COCA COLA HBC : Bottler Coca-Cola HBC buys Serbian confectionary firm Bambi

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.