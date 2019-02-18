Groupe PSA: Free2Move Services Adds Dedicated Solutions for Electrified Vehicles

Regulatory News:
Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):
-
Created for regular car users, the app acts as a real driving
companion.
-
It already allows users to pay for parking (on the street or in car
parks), book a parking space in train stations and airports, enjoy
valet parking and breeze through tolls with the tag provided, all in a
single monthly bill.
-
These services are accessible from a smartphone and on the screen of
Groupe PSA cars equipped with smart navigation systems.
-
Free2Move
Services is now expanding its offering with new solutions
dedicated to electrified vehicle charging.
Charging Pass
The Charging Pass allows users to locate and access charging
stations compatible with their vehicle. On top of comprehensive mapping,
it makes a pre-selection based on distance, as well as the speed and
price of the charge. Once the station is selected, the application
guides the user to it, displaying the best route directly on the car’s
screen or via a smartphone.
With more than 85,000 locations in January 2019, Free2Move Services has
the largest network of public charging stations in Europe.
Trip Planner
Complementing the Charging Pass, the Trip Planner proposes the
best route to drivers based on analysis of the vehicle’s residual
autonomy and its use (speed, air conditioning, etc.). Users can prepare
their trip, be guided and make sure they stop at charging stations
whenever necessary. The Trip Planner offers drivers reassurance,
allowing them to choose an optimal route with well-placed charging
stations and estimate the length of the drive, including charging time.
The new dedicated services will be available from the launch of Groupe
PSA’s new electrified cars in 2019.
Free2Move Services relies on a digital platform created together by
Groupe PSA and Capgemini, which offers many connected services to
manufacturers and drivers.
About Free2Move
Created in September 2016, the Free2Move brand consolidates all of
Groupe PSA’s new mobility services with the aim of satisfying the full
spectrum of consumers’ transport needs: urban travel app, car sharing,
fleet management and multi-brand leasing services.
