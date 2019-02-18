Groupe PSA : Invests in FengChe

Regulatory News:
Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):
Founded in Shanghai in 2015, FengChe is a leading expert in used car
supply chain management and transaction services in China. It provides a
used car management and sales operations system, B2B transaction
platforms and strategic used car business advice to OEMs, dealership
groups, used car markets and large and medium-sized used car dealers.
FengChe continues to innovate in the automotive supply chain and in
transaction processes and aims to improve used car dealers’ business
operations and profitability by providing customers with an integrated
solution, including a reliable used car appraisal system, business
process management, sourcing channel management, used car online and
offline sales operations, dealer inventory monitoring, auto financing
and after-sales management.
The founder of FengChe, Tao Genyuan, said: "FengChe is honoured to
receive the investment and the strategic support of Groupe PSA, a
leading automotive industry player. After this funding round, the
objective for FengChe is to further develop the used car business in
China with a more cross-cutting vision. Indeed, the ultimate goal for
FengChe is to build a “one stop shop” for the Chinese automotive
industry in order to connect the upstream and downstream and provide a
closer link between buyers and sellers using innovative technologies,
which will make automobile transactions simpler."
Marc Lechantre, Senior Vice President of the Used Vehicles Business Unit
at Groupe PSA, commented: "The FengChe investment is an important next
step for Groupe PSA as part of the Push
to Pass plan to increase our international footprint and revenues.
We are very confident that in FengChe we have found a strong, dynamic
partner who we believe will be a major player in the Chinese automotive
market."
About Groupe PSA
Groupe
PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers
mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five
car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall, and provides a wide
array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its
‘Push to Pass’ strategic plan represents a first step towards the
achievement of the Group’s vision to be “a global carmaker with
cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining
lifetime customer relationships”. An early innovator in the field of
autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing
activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via
Faurecia.
About FengChe
FengChe is a leading online service innovator in China’s automotive
industry that has created an ecosystem platform for OEMs, car dealers
and used car markets. FengChe helps OEMs, car distributors and used car
markets players to digitalise their business via online technology, big
data and intelligence technology. The FengChe SaaS system integrates car
appraisal, auto financing and auto insurance resources into the car
industry supply chain, thereby efficiently enhancing sales and
transactions. FengChe’s strategic consulting services enable
manufacturers, car distributors and used car markets to enlarge their
market shares. The cross-regional trading platform maximises the value
of OEMs, car dealers and consumers.
