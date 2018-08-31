Groupe PSA : Looks into Manufacturing an Additional Model at Its Poissy Plant

Regulatory News:

At a special meeting of the Works Council on Friday 31 August, Pierre Long, Labour and Human Relations Manager at the Poissy plant, said: "The study we are undertaking should confirm that our facility meets the financial performance criteria to manufacture an additional competitive vehicle for our customers. All our teams are ready to meet the challenge and demonstrate our commitment to seizing the opportunity. We should be able to share an update by the end of 2018."

The Poissy plant currently manufactures the Peugeot 208 and DS 3. As announced in 2015, the Poissy facility will launch production of a new DS Automobiles by the end of the year, which will debut the Group's multi-energy Common Modular Platform (CMP) on the Premium Compact segment. Thanks to an investment of €150 million, the Poissy plant is also set to become Groupe PSA's first site to manufacture on its flexible production lines purely electric versions of this model on the eCMP.

Groupe PSA is pressing ahead with its Push to Pass plan and aims in particular to develop an electrified offering covering all its vehicle ranges by 2025.

