Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Groupe PSA : Looks into Manufacturing an Additional Model at Its Poissy Plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 10:25am CEST

Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):

At a special meeting of the Works Council on Friday 31 August, Pierre Long, Labour and Human Relations Manager at the Poissy plant, said: "The study we are undertaking should confirm that our facility meets the financial performance criteria to manufacture an additional competitive vehicle for our customers. All our teams are ready to meet the challenge and demonstrate our commitment to seizing the opportunity. We should be able to share an update by the end of 2018."

The Poissy plant currently manufactures the Peugeot 208 and DS 3. As announced in 2015, the Poissy facility will launch production of a new DS Automobiles by the end of the year, which will debut the Group's multi-energy Common Modular Platform (CMP) on the Premium Compact segment. Thanks to an investment of €150 million, the Poissy plant is also set to become Groupe PSA's first site to manufacture on its flexible production lines purely electric versions of this model on the eCMP.

Groupe PSA is pressing ahead with its Push to Pass plan and aims in particular to develop an electrified offering covering all its vehicle ranges by 2025.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall, and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its ‘Push to Pass’ strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group’s vision to be “a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships”. It is an early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars. It is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com / @GroupePSA

Communications Department - www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 6 61 93 29 36 - @GroupePSA


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:48aIFA BERLIN : Robot dogs, VR games and e-skates
AQ
10:48aApple confirms Sept 12 release for new products
AQ
10:47aOil slips as trade war worries outweigh Iran sanctions
RE
10:47aCORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY, ENVIRONMENTAL ACTION : Samsung C&T’s 2018 CSR Report
PU
10:47aBANK OF MAHARASHTRA : Con-Man Who Cheated State-Run Banks Of Rs 50 Crore Arrested In Delhi
AQ
10:47aZSP : Investa Office Fund to be removed from the S&P/ASX Indi
PU
10:47aFLAGSTAR BANCORP : Bank taps NICE Actimize for anti-financial crime solutions
AQ
10:47aSTAR PROPERTIES CAYMAN ISLANDS : Redesignation of Director
PU
10:46aOil slips as trade war worries outweigh Iran sanctions
RE
10:45aDFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG : is new Premium Partner of Eintracht Frankfurt
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : second-quarter profit doubles as China, online sales jump; sh..
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
3COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA : COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE TRADITION: 2018 half-year results
4STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : October Price Increases
5COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) : COCA COLA : takes big step into coffee with $5.1 billion Costa deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.