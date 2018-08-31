Groupe PSA : Looks into Manufacturing an Additional Model at Its Poissy Plant

Regulatory News:
Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):
At a special meeting of the Works Council on Friday 31 August, Pierre
Long, Labour and Human Relations Manager at the Poissy plant, said: "The
study we are undertaking should confirm that our facility meets the
financial performance criteria to manufacture an additional competitive
vehicle for our customers. All our teams are ready to meet the
challenge and demonstrate our commitment to seizing the opportunity. We
should be able to share an update by the end of 2018."
The Poissy plant currently manufactures the Peugeot 208 and DS 3. As
announced in 2015, the Poissy facility will launch production of a new
DS Automobiles by the end of the year, which will debut the Group's
multi-energy Common Modular Platform (CMP) on the Premium Compact
segment. Thanks to an investment of €150 million, the Poissy plant is
also set to become Groupe PSA's first site to manufacture on its
flexible production lines purely electric versions of this model on the
eCMP.
Groupe PSA is pressing ahead with its Push
to Pass plan and aims in particular to develop an electrified
offering covering all its vehicle ranges by 2025.
About Groupe PSA
Groupe
PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers
mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five
car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall, and provides a wide
array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its
‘Push to Pass’ strategic plan represents a first step towards the
achievement of the Group’s vision to be “a global carmaker with
cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining
lifetime customer relationships”. It is an early innovator in the field
of autonomous and connected cars. It is also involved in financing
activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via
Faurecia.
Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com
/ @GroupePSA
Communications Department - www.groupe-psa.com/en
- +33 6 61 93 29 36 - @GroupePSA
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005068/en/