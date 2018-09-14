Groupe PSA : Showcases the Leading-Edge V2X Communication Technology for Connected Cars in China

Regulatory News:
Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) today began demonstrating its latest vehicle
communication technologies in Wuxi, China. As an important part of
the world's first city-level Internet of Vehicle LTE-V2X application
demonstration area, these technologies showcase the growing V2X
ecosystem in China for Intelligent Connected Vehicles (ICV).
The V2X demonstration area in Wuxi is one of the key pilot projects
supported by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and
Ministry of Public Safety of China and by the Jiangsu Provincial
Government. The project covers 226 road intersections, 170 sq km city
area, over 600 communication base stations, more than 100,000 commercial
users and 13 typical scenarios. The LTE-V2X project in Wuxi is scheduled
to be implemented in three phases from 2017 to 2020. China hopes to make
this city a pacesetter and extend the technology to other cities as well.
LTE-V2X technology is a wireless communication solution developed for
the transport industry and is important for both intelligent connected
vehicles and autonomous driving. “V” refers to vehicle; “X” refers to
everything - infrastructures, vehicles, pedestrians, etc.
During the expo, Groupe PSA will demonstrate the latest LTE-V2X
technology developed separately with Huawei and Qualcomm Technologies
Inc, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated. The demonstrations will
feature Groupe PSA’s popular sport utility vehicle (SUV) models: DS 7
CROSSBACK, PEUGEOT 4008 and CITROËN C5 AIRCROSS. The DS cars will be
equipped with Huawei’s solution based on C-V2Xand the PEUGEOT and
CITROEN cars will be equipped with the Qualcomm® 9150 C-V2X chipset
solution.
This is the first time that Groupe PSA is demonstrating its LTE-V2X
technology in China. Demonstrations with Huawei and Qualcomm
Technologies’ LTE-V2X chipset solutions are being held separately with
real use cases showing how LTE-V2X technology works in different traffic
scenarios to significantly enhance road safety and traffic efficiency.
As part of the demonstration, visitors are welcome to test and
experience the benefits of LTE-V2X technology. This demonstration marks
the beginning of a series of field trials in China for ICV.
Groupe PSA’s vehicles, equipped with the LTE-V2X devices will be able to
communicate with infrastructures on the side of the road, as well as
receive real-time traffic information from traffic signals, incoming
vehicles or pedestrians not visible by the driver. Its cars will
demonstrate how this additional information will be used to help assess:
how to optimise speed to better navigate intersections, receive early
warnings of dangerous situations thanks to the smart cameras on the road
and be informed of events along the journey. Furthermore, Groupe PSA
vehicles are able to communicate with each other directly, and with
pedestrians. This allows the driver to receive a warning when a car
needs to apply the emergency brakes or the pedestrian is crossing the
vehicle’s path.
In the field of Intelligent
Connected Vehicles (ICV) and autonomous driving, Groupe PSA holds a
leading position in V2X technology development and functionality.
The Group is a member of different telecommunications alliances
including the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) and the Telematics
Industry Application Alliance (TIAA).
Groupe PSA and Qualcomm Technologies are continuing to build a strong
working relationship, collaborating to develop next-generation
infotainment systems, LTE-V2X communication technology, and telematics
solutions. In July 2018, both companies worked alongside leading
automakers and suppliers to demonstrate LTE-V2X direct communication
interoperability between vehicles, motorcycles and infrastructure in
France. Additionally, Groupe PSA was the first to showcase a live
demonstration of LTE-V2X direct communication capabilities using the
9150 C-V2X chipset solution in Europe in March. Through these
demonstrations and field trials, Groupe PSA has displayed the advanced
performance of LTE-V2X technology in terms of safety and traffic
efficiency.
Groupe PSA and Huawei set up the strategic partnership
on connected vehicles last November, together building a Connected
Vehicle Modular Platform (CVMP) for Groupe PSA. In April, DS 7
CROSSBACK, became Groupe PSA’s first vehicle to use the IoT CVMP
platform equipped with Huawei technology, thereby providing customers
with new connected services such as connected navigation and natural
language voice recognition.
About Groupe PSA
Groupe
PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers
mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five
car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide
array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its
‘Push to Pass’ strategic plan represents a first step towards the
achievement of the Group’s vision to be “a global carmaker with
cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining
lifetime customer relationships”. An early innovator in the field of autonomous
and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing
activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via
Faurecia.
Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com
/ @GroupePSA_EN
Communications Department – www.groupe-psa.com/en
– +33 6 61 93 29 36 – @GroupePSA_EN
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005117/en/