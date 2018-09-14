Groupe PSA : Showcases the Leading-Edge V2X Communication Technology for Connected Cars in China

Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) today began demonstrating its latest vehicle communication technologies in Wuxi, China. As an important part of the world's first city-level Internet of Vehicle LTE-V2X application demonstration area, these technologies showcase the growing V2X ecosystem in China for Intelligent Connected Vehicles (ICV).

The V2X demonstration area in Wuxi is one of the key pilot projects supported by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and Ministry of Public Safety of China and by the Jiangsu Provincial Government. The project covers 226 road intersections, 170 sq km city area, over 600 communication base stations, more than 100,000 commercial users and 13 typical scenarios. The LTE-V2X project in Wuxi is scheduled to be implemented in three phases from 2017 to 2020. China hopes to make this city a pacesetter and extend the technology to other cities as well.

LTE-V2X technology is a wireless communication solution developed for the transport industry and is important for both intelligent connected vehicles and autonomous driving. “V” refers to vehicle; “X” refers to everything - infrastructures, vehicles, pedestrians, etc.

During the expo, Groupe PSA will demonstrate the latest LTE-V2X technology developed separately with Huawei and Qualcomm Technologies Inc, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated. The demonstrations will feature Groupe PSA’s popular sport utility vehicle (SUV) models: DS 7 CROSSBACK, PEUGEOT 4008 and CITROËN C5 AIRCROSS. The DS cars will be equipped with Huawei’s solution based on C-V2Xand the PEUGEOT and CITROEN cars will be equipped with the Qualcomm® 9150 C-V2X chipset solution.

This is the first time that Groupe PSA is demonstrating its LTE-V2X technology in China. Demonstrations with Huawei and Qualcomm Technologies’ LTE-V2X chipset solutions are being held separately with real use cases showing how LTE-V2X technology works in different traffic scenarios to significantly enhance road safety and traffic efficiency. As part of the demonstration, visitors are welcome to test and experience the benefits of LTE-V2X technology. This demonstration marks the beginning of a series of field trials in China for ICV.

Groupe PSA’s vehicles, equipped with the LTE-V2X devices will be able to communicate with infrastructures on the side of the road, as well as receive real-time traffic information from traffic signals, incoming vehicles or pedestrians not visible by the driver. Its cars will demonstrate how this additional information will be used to help assess: how to optimise speed to better navigate intersections, receive early warnings of dangerous situations thanks to the smart cameras on the road and be informed of events along the journey. Furthermore, Groupe PSA vehicles are able to communicate with each other directly, and with pedestrians. This allows the driver to receive a warning when a car needs to apply the emergency brakes or the pedestrian is crossing the vehicle’s path.

In the field of Intelligent Connected Vehicles (ICV) and autonomous driving, Groupe PSA holds a leading position in V2X technology development and functionality.

The Group is a member of different telecommunications alliances including the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) and the Telematics Industry Application Alliance (TIAA).

Groupe PSA and Qualcomm Technologies are continuing to build a strong working relationship, collaborating to develop next-generation infotainment systems, LTE-V2X communication technology, and telematics solutions. In July 2018, both companies worked alongside leading automakers and suppliers to demonstrate LTE-V2X direct communication interoperability between vehicles, motorcycles and infrastructure in France. Additionally, Groupe PSA was the first to showcase a live demonstration of LTE-V2X direct communication capabilities using the 9150 C-V2X chipset solution in Europe in March. Through these demonstrations and field trials, Groupe PSA has displayed the advanced performance of LTE-V2X technology in terms of safety and traffic efficiency.

Groupe PSA and Huawei set up the strategic partnership on connected vehicles last November, together building a Connected Vehicle Modular Platform (CVMP) for Groupe PSA. In April, DS 7 CROSSBACK, became Groupe PSA’s first vehicle to use the IoT CVMP platform equipped with Huawei technology, thereby providing customers with new connected services such as connected navigation and natural language voice recognition.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its ‘Push to Pass’ strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group’s vision to be “a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships”. An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com / @GroupePSA_EN

Communications Department – www.groupe-psa.com/en – +33 6 61 93 29 36 – @GroupePSA_EN

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005117/en/