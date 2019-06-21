Log in
Groupe PSA: Start of Production at the Kenitra Plant

06/21/2019 | 07:29am EDT

  •  Implementation of the project announced in June 2015 to round off the Group’s ecosystem in Morocco
  • Production capacity of 200,000 vehicles from mid-2020 to serve customers in 80 markets, meeting Groupe PSA’s highest standards
  • Introduction of the latest-generation CMP platform, with the new Peugeot 208 the first vehicle to go into production

Regulatory News:

Jean-Christophe Quémard, Executive Vice-President, Middle East & Africa, and member of the Managing Board of Groupe PSA (Paris:UG), said: “At the heart of the Middle East and Africa region, Morocco is an historic and strategic market for our Group and its four brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS and Opel. We are forging a unique partnership in Morocco’s automotive industry, thanks to the help of all our partners and the support of the Moroccan authorities.”

Groupe PSA starts production at the Kenitra plant in Morocco, in the presence of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

The project was launched with the signing of an agreement between Groupe PSA and the Kingdom of Morocco on 19 June 2015. Four years on, this event also celebrates the roll-out of a complete ecosystem for Groupe PSA in Morocco, similar to those in place in other strategic Group regions, with a steering centre based in Casablanca for the Middle East and Africa region, an operational R&D centre and, now, a latest-generation plant in Kenitra meeting the Group’s highest standards.

Groupe PSA is the only carmaker to cover the entire value chain in Africa. This ecosystem includes a network of 62 local suppliers, with 27 new supplier sites set up to meet the needs of the Kenitra plant.

The Kenitra facility is an illustration of the excellence and knowhow of the Group. Production will begin with the new Peugeot 208, jointly manufactured with the Trnava plant in Slovakia.

The performance of the Kenitra plant should enable it to produce models meeting the expectations of individual buyers and corporate customers in terms of quality and price.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall, and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its ‘Push to Pass’ strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group’s vision to be “a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships”. An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com / @GroupePSA_EN

Communications Department - www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 6 61 93 29 36 - @GroupePSA_EN


© Business Wire 2019
