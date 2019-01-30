Log in
Groupe PSA : Starts Autonomous Driving Tests on Open Roads in China

01/30/2019 | 03:23am EST

Regulatory News:

  • Today, Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) obtained a licence to start autonomous driving tests on open roads in China (Chongqing).
  • As the first French carmaker to do so in China, Groupe PSA demonstrates its leading position in the development of vehicle connectivity and autonomous driving technology, reinforcing the Group’s commitment to the Chinese market.
  • Groupe PSA’s autonomous car experience in Europe helps it to adapt to the local environment to meet Chinese market needs. The challenge is to integrate Groupe PSA’s technology into the Chinese ecosystem with special cases since the environment, infrastructure, map system and road users are different.
  • Groupe PSA is the first car manufacturer to have tested the autonomous car on open roads in France from July 2015 onwards, as well as the first carmaker to obtain the authorisations to carry out autonomous mode tests with “non-expert” drivers in March 2017.

Carla Gohin, Vice President, Innovation of Groupe PSA, commented: “Obtaining the license for autonomous driving tests on open roads in China is a remarkable milestone for Groupe PSA, as China is the largest automobile market in the world and is witnessing the boom in the development of autonomous driving technology. This marks an important step for our AVA ‘Autonomous for All’ program, which aims to provide safe and intuitive autonomous cars for all customers. From this fresh start, we’ll continuously bring our cutting edge technology to Chinese customers.”

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall, and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its ‘Push to Pass’ strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group’s vision to be “a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships”. An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com / @GroupePSA_EN

Communications Division - www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 6 61 93 29 36– @GroupePSA_EN


© Business Wire 2019
