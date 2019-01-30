Groupe PSA : Starts Autonomous Driving Tests on Open Roads in China

Regulatory News:
-
Today, Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) obtained a licence to start autonomous
driving tests on open roads in China (Chongqing).
-
As the first French carmaker to do so in China, Groupe PSA
demonstrates its leading position in the development of vehicle
connectivity and autonomous driving technology, reinforcing the
Group’s commitment to the Chinese market.
-
Groupe PSA’s autonomous
car experience in Europe helps it to adapt to the local
environment to meet Chinese market needs. The challenge is to
integrate Groupe PSA’s technology into the Chinese ecosystem with
special cases since the environment, infrastructure, map system and
road users are different.
-
Groupe PSA is the first car manufacturer to have tested the autonomous
car on open roads in France from July 2015 onwards, as well as
the first carmaker
to obtain the authorisations to carry out autonomous mode
tests with “non-expert” drivers in March 2017.
Carla Gohin, Vice President, Innovation of Groupe PSA, commented:
“Obtaining the license for autonomous driving tests on open roads in
China is a remarkable milestone for Groupe PSA, as China is the largest
automobile market in the world and is witnessing the boom in the
development of autonomous driving technology. This marks an important
step for our AVA ‘Autonomous for All’ program, which aims to provide
safe and intuitive autonomous cars for all customers. From this fresh
start, we’ll continuously bring our cutting edge technology to Chinese
customers.”
About Groupe PSA
Groupe
PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers
mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five
car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall, and provides a wide
array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its
‘Push to Pass’ strategic plan represents a first step towards the
achievement of the Group’s vision to be “a global carmaker with
cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining
lifetime customer relationships”. An early innovator in the field of
autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing
activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via
Faurecia.
