Groupe PSA: #aCoffeeWithCarlosTavares

Meeting n°3: Market divergence - Interview with Lionel Zinsou
-
In order to support the Group’s shaping of its sustainable and
profitable growth, the Chairman of the Managing Board is engaged in a
dialogue with experts from civil society.
-
Among the 7
mega trends that will shape the future of mobility, the
third one is Market
divergence, about which Carlos Tavares spoke with Lionel
Zinsou, Franco-Beninese economist, founder of SouthBridge (a financial
and strategic consulting firm specializing in Africa), former Prime
Minister of Benin and Chairman of the Board of the Terra Nova think
tank.
-
Watch
the interview with Lionel Zinsou
Excerpts:
Lionel Zinsou: "People think that smartphones are useless for people who
can't read or write. But everyone was surprised by the digital
revolution in Africa. The fact is that today, these people represent
nearly half of all phone sales. In Africa, innovation is not disruptive
because in many sectors there is nothing to disrupt.”
Carlos Tavares: "This means that Africa will not go through the same
stages as the Western world. We will have to take some shortcuts. Thanks
to technology, it is possible to access mobility without being an owner.
Our strategy therefore needs to evolve: it is no longer just a question
of providing cars, but of providing accessible mobility solutions. This
concerns not only the mobility device, but also the infrastructure.”
This will be followed by further discussions on the other mega trends:
Digital Transformation, Sharing, Connectivity and Autonomy.
