Groupe PSA :’s Passenger Cars Are All Certified under the WLTP New Laboratory Test and Are Available for Customers

Gilles Le Borgne, Executive Vice President for Quality and Engineering
at Groupe PSA (Paris:UG), confirms, “Our technological choices to
treat pollutant emissions, such as SCR for all diesel engines launched
in 2013 and more recently the GPF for gasoline engines with direct
injection, allow us to offer to our customers, compliant and
environmentally friendly vehicles; and to keep our leadership on
reducing emissions.”
WLTP is a more rigorous and longer test developed to better reflects
real driving customers’ consumption and emissions than the previous test
NEDC.
The next step will be the future Euro 6.d-Temp standard, which will
apply from September 2019. It will also take into account the pollutant
emissions (NOx, PN) measured in real-world driving conditions on open
roads or Real Driving Emissions (RDE).
Since 2015, Groupe PSA has publicly supported the implementation of this
WLTP procedure. In addition, since 2016, Groupe PSA has demonstrated
unique transparency by publishing on Peugeot, Citroën and DS website,
the fuel
consumption data of more than 1000 models in real driving conditions
and later on NOx and PN emissions data. Customers, then well informed,
can also set up their model and usage parameters to check their car’s
fuel consumption under their own use.
The data are based on a protocol
co-developed with two NGOs: T&E and FNE2, and certified
by an independent third party (Bureau Veritas).
