Groupe PSA :'s Passenger Cars Are All Certified under the WLTP New Laboratory Test and Are Available for Customers

08/29/2018 | 11:14am CEST

  • All Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall passenger cars are approved under the new laboratory test procedure WLTP1 reflecting more realistic fuel consumption
  • Thanks to sound technological choices made in anticipation of the regulations - SCR “Selective Catalytic Reduction” and GPF “Gasoline particulate filter”, Groupe PSA is thus at the forefront for implementing the more stringent standards

Regulatory News:

Gilles Le Borgne, Executive Vice President for Quality and Engineering at Groupe PSA (Paris:UG), confirms, Our technological choices to treat pollutant emissions, such as SCR for all diesel engines launched in 2013 and more recently the GPF for gasoline engines with direct injection, allow us to offer to our customers, compliant and environmentally friendly vehicles; and to keep our leadership on reducing emissions.”

WLTP is a more rigorous and longer test developed to better reflects real driving customers’ consumption and emissions than the previous test NEDC.

The next step will be the future Euro 6.d-Temp standard, which will apply from September 2019. It will also take into account the pollutant emissions (NOx, PN) measured in real-world driving conditions on open roads or Real Driving Emissions (RDE).

Since 2015, Groupe PSA has publicly supported the implementation of this WLTP procedure. In addition, since 2016, Groupe PSA has demonstrated unique transparency by publishing on Peugeot, Citroën and DS website, the fuel consumption data of more than 1000 models in real driving conditions and later on NOx and PN emissions data. Customers, then well informed, can also set up their model and usage parameters to check their car’s fuel consumption under their own use.

The data are based on a protocol co-developed with two NGOs: T&E and FNE2, and certified by an independent third party (Bureau Veritas).

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its ‘Push to Pass’ strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group’s vision to be “a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships”. An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com / @GroupePSA_EN

1 Worldwide harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure
2 Transport and Environment – France Nature Environnement

Communications Division - www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 6 61 93 29 36– - @GroupePSA_EN


