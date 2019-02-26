Groupe PSA : to Step up the Momentum of Its Push to Pass Strategic Plan for the Second Phase, 2019-2021

Regulatory News:
Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):
-
Groupe PSA is now sustainably competitive, driven by the results of
an efficiency drive that has aligned it with the best levels in the
global automotive industry, combined with an ability to seize
opportunities such as the Opel acquisition.
-
Recurring
value creation is supporting investments geared towards
preparing the company for tomorrow’s auto industry challenges,
including the energy transition.
-
Continuous improvement in product and service quality is fostering
greater satisfaction among our customers on a broader geographical
scope and across a larger range of businesses, including growth
drivers such as used vehicles, spare parts and new forms of mobility.
-
Building on the success of the first phase of its Push to Pass
plan, Groupe PSA plans to continue following its roadmap, guided by
one cardinal value – agility.
The Push to Pass strategic plan is a first step towards the achievement
of Groupe PSA’s vision: “to become a global carmaker on the leading edge
of efficiency and a benchmark supplier of mobility services”, and
perpetuates the Group’s underlying purpose of preserving freedom
of movement by offering sustainable and affordable mobility. To
achieve this objective, the Group plans to take up the major challenges
facing the automotive industry, illustrated by the seven
mega trends1, and accelerate the implementation of
transformation projects that foster growth and efficiency, particularly
in digital technology. The Group’s aim is to increase its sales outside
Europe by 50% by 2021 and to position its brands in new markets: Peugeot
in North America, Citroën in India and Opel in Russia, while enhancing
DS’s international footprint.
The growth of the brands, with a surge expected in the field of
commercial vehicles, will be led by the Core Model Strategy. This
strategy provides for the launch of 116 launches by 2021, including new
concepts, with a resulting reduction in the average age of the range – a
source of pricing power for the brands – to 3.5 years.
The challenges of the energy transition will continue to be a key focus
of the Core Technology Strategy, with strategic management of CO2,
faster paced electrification of vehicles ranges, with 50% of the
offering electrified by 2021 and a target of 100% by 2025, and the use
of the first hydrogen vehicles in real-life conditions in B2B customer
fleets. Having been one of the first manufacturers to test autonomous
vehicles out on the open road, Groupe PSA will continue to roll out
advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) taking into account customers’
cost-use value trade-offs.
The Core Mobility Strategy of the second part of the Push to Pass
plan provides for the international launch of the Free2Move mobility
brand, enhanced aftermarket offers driven by the IAM multi-brand
business, and a break into the circular economy field. The used vehicles
business is expected to increase its sales and transactions outside
Europe by a third. Financial services will become a decisive driver of
sales performance as the market goes increasingly electric.
Commenting on the plan, Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Group’s Managing
Board, said: “We will be continuing our Darwinian transformation and
approaching each challenge as an opportunity to stand out against our
competitors. The commitment, professionalism and agility of our teams,
combined with the pursuit of operational excellence, will sustainably
drive our performance and increase the satisfaction of our customers.
Continuing to improve our costs and going further in our tireless
pursuit of efficiency remain central in this new phase of our plan.”
