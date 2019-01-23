Groupe SEB: Another Great Year of Growth

Regulatory News:
Groupe SEB (Paris:SK):
-
Annual sales: €6,812m, +5.1% and +7.8% LFL*
o/w Consumer
+7.2% and Professional +14.3% LFL*
-
Fourth-quarter sales: €2,184m, +7.8% and +8.4% LFL*
o/w
Consumer +7.0% and Professional +27.4% LFL*
* Like-for-like: at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation.
Thierry de La Tour d’Artaise, Chairman and CEO of Groupe SEB, stated:
“Despite a macroeconomic environment that grew more difficult month
by month, organic growth continued at a strong pace and, for the fourth
consecutive year, ended above 6%. This demonstrates the favorable trends
in business in most of our markets, and reflects our diverse offer and
the strength in our brand portfolio.″
GENERAL COMMENTS ON GROUP PERFORMANCE
For the year as a whole, Group sales came out at €6,812 million, up
5.1%, of which organic growth of 7.8% (+€505 million) and a -3.2%
currency effect (-€211 million, resulting primarily from the Chinese
yuan, Brazilian real, Turkish lira, Russian rouble and US dollar).
Fourth-quarter sales amounted to €2,184 million, up 7.8%, including
organic growth at 8.4% and a currency effect at -1.6% (mainly due to the
Brazilian real, Turkish lira, Russian rouble and Chinese yuan).
Organic growth factors in non-recurring events and items in Brazil and
France, which impacted the regions concerned but whose net effect on
Group sales was not material.
REVENUE BY REGION
|
|
|
Revenue (€m)
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
Change 2018/2017
|
|
|
|
|
As reported
|
|
Like-for-like*
|
EMEA
|
|
EMEA
Western Europe
Other countries
|
|
3,170
2,424
746
|
|
3,223
2,430
793
|
|
+1.7%
+0.2%
+6.4%
|
|
+3.3%
+0.4%
+12.5%
|
AMERICAS
|
|
AMERICAS
North America
South America
|
|
946
579
367
|
|
887
547
340
|
|
-6.3%
-5.5%
-7.4%
|
|
+0.4%
-4.4%
+8.2%
|
ASIA
|
|
ASIA
China
Other countries
|
|
1,806
1,286
520
|
|
2,067
1,554
513
|
|
+14.5%
+20.9%
-1.2%
|
|
+17.6%
+24.3%
+0.9%
|
|
|
TOTAL Consumer
|
|
5,922
|
|
6,177
|
|
+4.3%
|
|
+7.2%
|
|
|
WMF Professional
|
|
563
|
|
635
|
|
+12.8%
|
|
+14.3%
|
|
|
GROUPE SEB
|
|
6,485
|
|
6,812
|
|
+5.1%
|
|
+7.8%
|
*Like-for-like: at constant exchange rates and
scope
of consolidation
|
|
Rounded figures in € million
|
|
Percentages based on non-rounded
figures
|
|
|
Revenue (€m)
|
|
Fourth
quarter
2017
|
|
Fourth
quarter
2018
|
|
Change 2018/2017
|
|
|
|
|
As reported
|
|
Like-for-like*
|
EMEA
|
|
EMEA
Western Europe
Other countries
|
|
1,137
901
236
|
|
1,171
894
277
|
|
+3.0%
-0.8%
+17.3%
|
|
+3.0%
-0.7%
+17.2%
|
AMERICAS
|
|
AMERICAS
North America
South America
|
|
292
184
108
|
|
314
190
124
|
|
+7.8%
+3.7%
+14.8%
|
|
+12.1%
+0.1%
+32.4%
|
ASIA
|
|
ASIA
China
Other countries
|
|
461
313
148
|
|
523
362
161
|
|
+13.5%
+15.6%
+9.1%
|
|
+13.9%
+17.1%
+7.0%
|
|
|
TOTAL Consumer
|
|
1,990
|
|
2,008
|
|
+6.3%
|
|
+7.0%
|
|
|
WMF Professional
|
|
136
|
|
176
|
|
+29.6%
|
|
+27.4%
|
|
|
GROUPE SEB
|
|
2,026
|
|
2,184
|
|
+7.8%
|
|
+8.4%
|
*Like-for-like: at constant exchange rates and
scope
of consolidation
|
|
Rounded figures in € million
|
|
Percentages based on non-rounded
figures
SALES BY REGION
EMEA
WESTERN EUROPE
In 2018, the European small electrical appliance market grew more
modestly on the whole than in previous years. Following a 0.7% downturn
like-for-like in the fourth quarter, the Group posted a slight positive
organic growth for the full year. This performance is notably owing to a
decline in loyalty programs (LPs) and business activity in France.
Performances were contrasted from one country to the next.
In France, Group sales were down 3.4% for the year, with a 7.3% decline
in the fourth quarter in the context of demanding 2017 comparatives
(+4.7%). On top of a sluggish environment and difficulties in the
offline retail industry, the fourth quarter was impacted by the
yellow-vest demonstrations. The latter affected the Group’s core
activity (including cookware, ironing, deep fryers and breakfast ranges)
and penalized a loyalty program. Nevertheless, it should be highlighted
that our recent innovations remain our main commercial successes,
particularly Cuisine Companion, versatile “all-in-one” vacuum cleaners
and the Cake Factory cake maker.
Performance outside France was more positive. In the German market, less
buoyant, our core business excluding loyalty programs remained brisk,
fueled by our flagship products (vacuum cleaners, full-automatic
espresso machines, Optigrill) and by continued growth in online sales.
Momentum also remained solid in Spain -thanks to vacuum cleaners
(particularly versatile and robot models), full-automatic espresso
machines, cookware, and WMF products- and in Portugal and Italy, where
it was also boosted by loyalty programs. The Group achieved an excellent
performance in the Netherlands, combining growth in core activity,
bolstered by new launches (vacuum cleaners) and a major end-of-year
loyalty program. Lastly, our sales were down in the UK owing to a
complicated and lacklustre market ahead of Brexit.
Against this backdrop, the Group strengthened its positions in most
Western European countries.
OTHER EMEA COUNTRIES
In the other EMEA countries, organic sales growth came out at +12.5% for
the year and +17.2% in the fourth quarter. This solid performance was
driven by practically all the major countries in the region and
reflected in the overall strengthening of our market positions. The
negative currency effect, which was substantial for the year as a whole
and more limited in the fourth quarter, led to offsetting price
increases in several countries.
Central Europe played a key role in sales development in 2018. Poland
was a strong and steady growth driver throughout the year (approximately
up 30% like-for-like), while Romania and Slovakia posted a very good
year, bolstered by a sharp acceleration in the fourth quarter. The Group
also continued its rapid expansion in Ukraine, with considerable market
share gains. Brisk sales growth was also confirmed in Russia, against
demanding 2017 comparatives. The main growth contributors were our usual
mainstays, notably cookware, vacuum cleaners, full-automatic espresso
machines, and kettles. WMF products also made encouraging headway thanks
to extended distribution. Hence, the Group once again consolidated its
positions in Russia both in small electrical appliances and cookware.
In Turkey, in an economic environment that has deteriorated since the
summer, the Group succeeded in maintaining a solid level of business
activity while setting price increases to offset the weakening of the
currency. We continued to outperform a downwards trending market (in
volume) in the fourth quarter thanks to the implementation of our growth
drivers, including: a well-balanced product offering combining
innovations and a tactical line-up of core-range locally-produced
products at attractive prices, as well as a multi-channel distribution
policy and gradual, profitable development of WMF business in premium
store networks.
While sales fell sharply in the Middle East in a context of severe
recession, the Group achieved an excellent year in Egypt
AMERICAS
NORTH AMERICA
Group sales were down 4.4% on a like-for-like basis. After a stable
fourth quarter, the second half of the year was positive, but failed to
offset the shortfall posted at the end of June (-11.5% in organic terms)
that stemmed from high 2017 comparatives in the United States and
difficult business activity in Canada. Generally speaking, 2018 was a
year of highly contrasted performances in terms of countries and
quarters.
Our business activity in the United States in 2018 was disrupted by
difficulties in the retail industry, resulting from the continued rise
of online sales, with its attendant effects on brick-and-mortar retail
outlets: an increase in promotional deals, stock reductions, store
closures and bankruptcies. In this context, annual sales remained down,
following a fourth quarter that ended to be less penalizing. The
decrease resulted mainly from small electrical appliances (despite very
good performances in Rowenta garment steamers), with cookware sales
(T-Fal, Imusa, All-Clad) practically stable.
The retail sector is also massively transforming in Canada, where the
strong trend in consolidation is ultimately reflected in heightened
competitive and promotional pressure. Against this background, the Group
ended the year with a substantial fall in sales despite strong
performances in cookware.
In the buoyant Mexican market, the robust growth achieved in the quarter
and for the full year was fueled by flagship products (cookware,
blenders, the confirmed strong debut of recently launched fans) and the
introduction of new filter coffee and espresso machine product listings
with major customers. These performances helped the Group to increase
its market share.
SOUTH AMERICA
Currencies continued to play an unfavorable role in sales in South
America, particularly owing to the continued depreciation of the
Brazilian real and the Colombian and Argentine pesos. The sharp increase
in sales in the fourth quarter results primarily from the recognition of
a tax receivable in Brazil amounting to €32 million. Excluding this
non-recurring item, sales would be down 2.8% in the quarter on a
like-for-like basis. Over the year, the impact of all non-recurring
items in Brazil (tax receivable, impact of a defaulting customer, truck
drivers’ strikes, formatting of cookware production chain at Itatiaia)
was marginal on sales’ development in South America.
In Brazil, after a period of uncertainty relating to the presidential
election, the macro-economic environment is showing signs of
improvement. Yet, for the year as a whole, the environment was volatile,
one of our customers defaulted and the competitive environment in small
household equipment proved particularly harsh. In cookware, the
slower-than-expected ramp-up at the new Itatiaia plant weighed
significantly on our performance. In small electrical appliances,
business was practically stable in 2018 but contrasted based on product
category. Business activity increased slightly in fans (in a market that
fell sharply) on the success of new, silent and compact models, as well
as in food preparation (notably thanks to the PowerMax blenders), but
decreased for beverage preparation devices (Dolce Gusto) and in linen
care.
In Colombia, the Group ended the year on a positive trend, with a
sustained sales dynamic (against demanding fourth-quarter 2017
comparatives) and strengthened its leadership in cookware and small
electrical appliances. For the year as a whole, we achieved solid and
high-quality growth, driven in particular by fans, blenders, frying
pans, saucepans and pressure cookers. In Argentina, in an environment
that has worsened, the downturn in our sales continued in the fourth
quarter.
ASIA
CHINA
In 2018, the Group achieved an excellent performance, posting vigorous
organic growth quarter after quarter and constantly outperforming the
market. The remarkable vitality of Supor’s sales must be attributed to
innovation, an expanded product offering, significant marketing and
advertising investment as well as an effective "on the ground"
execution, in stores and online.
Cookware business’ growth remained well-oriented, with, as in the first
9 months, a strong contribution from flagship product families -
pressure cookers, pots, pans, and woks, supplemented by the rapid growth
of kitchen utensils and accessories (thermal mugs in particular).
In small electrical appliances, activity remained highly favorable, with
revenue growth in Yuan of approximately 30% over the year, driven by
almost all categories in small kitchen electrics (rice cookers, electric
pressure cookers, mobile induction hobs, kettles, and high-speed
blenders) and boosted by new models. In addition, Supor has made rapid
and continuous progress in non-kitchen electrics, with a threefold
increase in sales in the fourth quarter in garment steamers and
confirmed strong momentum in vacuum cleaners, notably the versatile
models.
Large kitchen appliance business (extractor hoods and gas stoves) has
also accelerated. Moreover, the market welcomed Supor's launch of a
range of water purifiers.
E-commerce, whose growth is normalizing somewhat, based on very high
historical comparatives, remained the main growth driver.
OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES
Excluding China, revenue was up 7% on a like-for-like basis in the
fourth quarter, fueled by the success of our mainstays, the continued
expansion of our product offering and the opening of new proprietary
stores (Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan and Hong Kong). The more modest growth
over the year (+0.9%) relates, in particular, to the non-repeat of a WMF
loyalty program in Taiwan in 2017.
In Japan, the solid sales momentum continued in the fourth quarter,
propelled by the confirmed success of our pillars -cookware, kettles,
and garment steamers- but also by the more recently launched categories,
such as Cook4me multi-cookers. In South Korea, our performance was also
quite positive, thanks in particular to further progress in home
cleaning (rapid increase in sales of the all-in-one Air Force 360 vacuum
cleaner) and in ironing (Freemove range of irons and Access Steam
garment steamers), which benefited from strong marketing activation.
Conversely, activity over the last three months continued to trend
downwards in Australia. There was robust growth in Thailand and
Malaysia, driven by cookware and kitchen tools, high-speed blenders and
steam generators. Simultaneously, sales declined in Vietnam, as in the
third quarter, due to retail inventory reductions, mainly of fans.
WMF PROFESSIONAL
Professional sales (coffee machines and hotel equipment) totaled €635
million for the year, up 14.3% like-for-like, following an extremely
strong fourth quarter, with growth of 27.4%, very similar to that in the
third quarter. In addition to the very good performance in our core
business -in Germanic countries and internationally- the strong
acceleration in the second half of the year stemmed from the delivery of
major coffee-machine contracts signed at the start of the year in the
United States and China. A further large contract was signed with
another American customer. Deliveries started in the fourth quarter and
will be stepped up in 2019.
In the Hotel Equipment business, sales for the year were slightly down.
OUTLOOK
The solid sales momentum in 2018 and less unfavorable currencies’
effects than expected allow us to generally confirm the Group's
Operating Result from Activity (ORfA) growth guidance of around 3%
versus 2017, in spite of tougher market conditions than forecast.
The Group also confirms its target of a net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio
below 2 at end-December 2018.
POST-BALANCE SHEET EVENTS
On January 8, 2019, Groupe SEB announced the acquisition of 100% of
Wilbur Curtis’ business activities. Wilbur Curtis is the second largest
American manufacturer of professional coffee equipment. The transaction
is subject to customary regulatory clearances and is expected to be
finalized in February 2019.
Founded in 1941, Wilbur Curtis manufactures and markets equipment for
the preparation of hot and cold beverages, mainly filter coffee and
cappuccino machines. Sustained investment and a continuous commitment to
innovation have enabled Wilbur Curtis to offer many of the US market’s
best-in-class product offerings.
Wilbur Curtis’ sales have been increasing steadily, amounting to more
than $90M, primarily in the US. Major customers include coffee roasters,
specialty coffee retailers, convenience stores, fast-food chains, hotels
and restaurants. Wilbur Curtis has built and maintains a long-term
relationship with its customers, leveraging its professional salesforce
and ensuring extensive national coverage. Its high-performance
production facility located in Montebello, California, employs 300
people.
As with past acquisitions, the transaction will be debt-financed, and
the Group will use existing credit lines.
GLOSSARY
On a like-for-like basis (LFL) – Organic
The amounts and growth rates at constant exchange rates and
consolidation scope in a given year compared with the previous year are
calculated:
-
using the average exchange rates of the previous year for the period
in consideration (year, half-year, quarter);
-
on the basis of the scope of consolidation of the previous year.
This calculation is made primarily for sales and Operating Result from
Activity.
Operating Result from Activity (ORfA)
Operating Result from Activity (ORfA) is Groupe SEB’s main performance
indicator. It corresponds to sales minus operating costs, i.e. the cost
of sales, innovation expenditure (R&D, strategic marketing and design),
advertising, operational marketing as well as commercial and
administrative costs. ORfA does not include discretionary and
non-discretionary profit-sharing or other non-recurring operating income
and expense.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is equal to Operating Result from Activity minus
discretionary and non-discretionary profit-sharing, to which are added
operating depreciation and amortization.
Net debt – Net indebtedness
This term refers to all recurring and non-recurring financial debt minus
cash and cash equivalents as well as derivative instruments linked to
Group financing having a maturity of under one year and easily disposed
of. Net debt may also include short-term investments with no risk of a
substantial change in value but with maturities of over three months.
Operating cash flow
Operating cash flow corresponds to the “net cash from operating
activities / net cash used by operating activities” item in the
consolidated cash flow table, restated from non-recurring transactions
with an impact on the Group’s net debt (for example, cash outflows
related to restructuring) and after taking account of recurring
investments (CAPEX).
----------
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements
regarding Groupe SEB’s activity, results and financial situation. These
forecasts are based on assumptions which seem reasonable at this stage,
but which depend on external factors including trends in commodity
prices, exchange rates, the economic environment, demand in the Group’s
large markets and the impact of new product launches by competitors.
As
a result of these uncertainties, Groupe SEB cannot be held liable for
potential variance on its current forecasts, which result from
unexpected events or unforeseeable developments.
The factors
which could considerably influence Groupe SEB’s economic and financial
result are presented in the Annual Financial Report and Registration
Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the
French financial markets authority.
Listen to the audiocast of the presentation on our website on January
23rd from 9 pm: www.groupeseb.com
or click
here
|
Next key dates
|
|
|
February 28 | before market opens
|
|
2018 sales and results
|
April 25 | after market closes
|
|
Q1 2019 sales and financial data
|
May 22 | 2:30 pm (Paris time)
|
|
Annual General Meeting
|
July 24 | before market opens
|
|
H1 2019 sales and results
|
October 24 | after market closes
|
|
9-month 2019 sales and financial data
Find us on… www.groupeseb.com
World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with
a unique portfolio of 29 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta,
Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through
multi-format retailing. Selling some 300 million products a year, it
deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international
development, competitiveness and service to clients. With products being
present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of
approximately €6,5 billion in 2017 and had around 33,000 employees
worldwide.
SEB SA
SEB SA - N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON – with a
share capital of €50,169,049 – Intracommunity VAT: FR 12300349636
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005677/en/