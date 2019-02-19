Groupe SEB Completes Acquisition of Wilbur Curtis

Regulatory News:
Groupe SEB is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of
Wilbur Curtis, after receiving all required regulatory clearances.
The second largest player in the professional filter coffee machine
industry in America, Wilbur Curtis complements Groupe SEB’s already
solid foothold in professional automatic expresso machines marketed
under the Schaerer and WMF brands.
This acquisition enables the Group to become one of the leaders in this
market in the USA and confirms its global expansion strategy in the
highly promising professional coffee sector.
Commenting on this, Thierry de La Tour d’Artaise, Chairman and CEO of
Groupe SEB said:
″I would like to extend a warm welcome to Wilbur Curtis’ teams
joining us today. Alongside them, we are entering a new stage in our
development, leveraging our combined expertise to become the leader in
the professional coffee industry in the United States.″
About Wilbur Curtis:
″Founded in 1941, Wilbur Curtis manufactures and markets equipment
for the preparation of hot and cold beverages, mainly filter coffee and
cappuccino machines. Its sales, which are primarily in the US, have
grown steadily to over $90m. Major customers include coffee
roasters, specialty coffee retailers, convenience stores, fast-food
chains, hotels and restaurants. Its high-performance production facility
located in Montebello, California, employs 300 people ″
www.wilburcurtis.com
Find us on… www.groupeseb.com
World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with
a unique portfolio of 29 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta,
Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through
multi-format retailing. Selling some 300 million products a year, it
deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international
development, competitiveness and service to clients. With products being
present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of
approximately €6,8 billion in 2018 and had more than 33,000 employees
worldwide.
