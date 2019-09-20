Grow Solutions in Talks for the Construction of an AeroPod facility Worth $12.5 Million

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCPink: GRSO) announces it has entered into negotiations with the Buchinski Group in Northern Alberta for a Joint Venture to build and supply a 40 AeroPod facility worth an estimated $12.5 Million CDN. Once the terms have been agreed upon, construction is slated to start and be completed in 2020.

Chad Fischl, CEO, stated, "We are excited to have another great, potential project, to add to the line-up we have been working hard on this year. And this one will start us off right for 2020. Our current talks are rapidly progressing, and I expect to provide a detailed announcement in the very near future.

On another note, Negotiations are positively moving forward as we finalize our prospective Joint Venture partnership with the Canadian provincially approved Cannabis Dispensary (currently three dispensaries and expanding)."

Sundance Deal – We have finalized the building design and have prepared it for submission to Health Canada - as part of the old grandfathered system.

We have submitted our year ended 2018 financials to the OTC Markets and plan to have up to date financials submitted by the end of the month."

