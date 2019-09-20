Log in
Grow Solutions in Talks for the Construction of an AeroPod facility Worth $12.5 Million

09/20/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCPink: GRSO) announces it has entered into negotiations with the Buchinski Group in Northern Alberta for a Joint Venture to build and supply a 40 AeroPod facility worth an estimated $12.5 Million CDN. Once the terms have been agreed upon, construction is slated to start and be completed in 2020.

Chad Fischl, CEO, stated, "We are excited to have another great, potential project, to add to the line-up we have been working hard on this year. And this one will start us off right for 2020. Our current talks are rapidly progressing, and I expect to provide a detailed announcement in the very near future.
On another note, Negotiations are positively moving forward as we finalize our prospective Joint Venture partnership with the Canadian provincially approved Cannabis Dispensary (currently three dispensaries and expanding)."

Sundance Deal – We have finalized the building design and have prepared it for submission to Health Canada - as part of the old grandfathered system.

We have submitted our year ended 2018 financials to the OTC Markets and plan to have up to date financials submitted by the end of the month."

Read more about the Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Pure Roots Holding, Ltd., on our official website, as well as further information about the Company and its latest news releases at http://www.aerogrowmanufacturing.comwww.purerootsfarms.comwww.grsoinvest.com.

Chad Fischl 
Chief Executive Officer and Director 
PO Box 2869 
Jackson, WY 83001 
(360) 612-0180

Source:  Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (GRSO) 
Released September 20, 2019

OTCPink: GRSO

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc., current expectations and projections regarding future events, which are based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements in this press release may also include statements relating to Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc.'s anticipated new developments, business prospects, financial performance, strategies and similar matters. Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grow-solutions-in-talks-for-the-construction-of-an-aeropod-facility-worth-12-5-million-300922513.html

SOURCE Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
