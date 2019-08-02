Grow Up Conference and Expo to Spotlight Hottest Trends, Topics in Cannabis Cultivation Industry

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – Canada’s premier cannabis industry show is returning to the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls, Ontario, this September with a timely title: Grow Up Conference and Expo 2019 . Canada’s upcoming legal marketplace for cannabis edibles, beverages, topicals and extracts – slated to be open for public purchase by the middle of December – is certain to be a hot topic of conversation.



Scheduled for Sept. 12-14, 2019, Grow Up Conference and Expo is bringing together the entire cannabis ecosystem in one magnificent location. Among those expected to attend are licensed producers, suppliers, equipment manufacturers, investors, lawyers, government officials, legal retail owners and cannabis entrepreneurs.

With over 120 world-class speakers and informative panelists, the Grow Up Conference and Expo features a full spectrum of cannabis-related, timely topics, an unbeatable opportunity for B2B networking opportunities during a cannabis investment breakfast, and an eclectic lineup of exhibitor booths and hands-on cultivation workshops. Featured keynote speakers include Cam Battley, Chief Corporate Officer to Aurora Cannabis Inc.; Frenchy Cannoli, Master Hashishin; Arjan Roskam, known as ‘The King of Cannabis’; Krishna Andavolu, host and executive producer of Weediquette, VICE Media; Jim Diodati, Mayor, City of Niagara Falls; and John Fowler, president/CEO of Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc., among many other thought leaders.

Attendees can also look forward to the First Annual Grow Up Awards Gala, set to take place at the Greg Frewin Theater on September 12. Hosted by Comedian Adam Growe and featuring a magical performance by Greg Frewin, this special ceremony will recognize and celebrate leading cannabis growers and suppliers.

“Grow Up Conference and Expo explores the current status and future of cannabis with three days of unmatched opportunities to embrace new ideas, connect with untapped resources, and encourage collaborations that will help your business grow up in this explosive industry,” said Neill Dixon, co-founder of the event.

About Grow Up Conference and Expo

The founders and producers of Grow Up Conference and Expo have decades of experience producing national profile events and creating global connections between business communities in the arts, broadcasting, media and technology. They have organized trade summit initiatives with governments around the world and have worked closely with sponsors in all levels of Canadian government.

Led by veteran assemblers of forward-thinkers, organizers of Grow Up Conference and Expo note their signature events include the internationally attended O’Cannabiz Conference and Expo, the Digital Media Summit, Radio Interactive Summit and the career-breaking Canadian Music Week. The team produces/produced a myriad entertainment/media industry awards including The Indies, The Canadian Radio Music Awards, advertising’s Crystal Awards, The Live Music Industry Awards and the annual Music Broadcast and Industry gala, including a two-decade-long relationship with Canada’s Juno Awards.

