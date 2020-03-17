Log in
GrowLife (PHOT) Up-Lists to OTCQB Market

03/17/2020 | 09:01am EDT

KIRKLAND, Wash., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowLife, Inc. (OTCQB: PHOT) (“GrowLife” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s most recognized indoor cultivation product and service providers, today announced that its stock has commenced trading on the OTCQB Market ("OTCQB") after successfully up-listing from the OTC Pink Market.

“Rejoining the OTCQB market is an important step for us in highlighting to our shareholders and potential investors a high level of transparency in our reporting and disclosure, and even more so in light of today’s market fluctuations,” said GrowLife CEO Marco Hegyi. “We see these fluctuations due to necessary interim government policies to contain a health concern and not related to our business.  GrowLife is, and continues to be, committed to the highest level of standards, even when not required to trading on the OTCQB market.  Our successful reverse split helped satisfy this requirement and move us back to the OTCQB market, which will make access to trading easier and will render us more attractive to larger investors.

“Meeting the increased compliance and disclosure requirements of the OTCQB, even while on the Pink Sheet market demonstrates GrowLife’s commitment to accountability and transparency and provides our shareholders with even greater confidence in the information disclosed by the Company,” Hegyi added.

GrowLife recently updated its shareholders on its move into proprietary CBD-rich hemp clones sales, with the announcement that its exclusive line of hemp clones is now on sale under the brand EZ-CLONEZ. More information on the clones, including what clones are best for what region and the planting instructions for each strain can be found here.

For more information about GrowLife, including the CEO’s most recent video statement, visit the company’s website. Products can be purchased at ShopGrowLife.com.

About GrowLife, Inc.
GrowLife, Inc. (PHOT) aims to become the nation’s largest cultivation service provider for cultivating organics, herbs and greens and plant-based medicines. Our mission is to help make our customers successful. Through a network of local representatives covering the United States and Canada, regional centers and its e-Commerce team, GrowLife provides essential goods and services including media, industry-leading hydroponics and soil, plant nutrients, and thousands more products to specialty grow operations. GrowLife is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington and was founded in 2012.

Public Relations Contact:
CMW Media
Cassandra Dowell, 858-264-6600
cassandra@cmwmedia.com
www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:
info@growlifinc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
