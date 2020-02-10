Log in
GrowPods Controlled Environment Micro-Farms Produce Food That Is "Better Than Organic"

02/10/2020 | 09:41am EST

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions, Inc. (OTC:GWPD), was featured in an article in iGrow News that said new Controlled Environment Micro-Farms, such as GrowPods, produce food that is "better than organic."

According to the publication, there are some huge misconceptions about organic food. Despite popular belief, organic farms can use certain pesticides. Additionally, the labeling of organic food items can cause confusion, because some may contain only a percentage of organic ingredients.

However, "Controlled Environment Micro-Farms allow growers to cultivate fruits, herbs, and vegetables in a sealed environment that virtually eliminates the need for pesticides and harmful chemicals," according to the article.

These tightly managed ecosystems "provide higher quality food that's grown closer to where it will be consumed, which means food arrives ripe and ready to eat, with less cost and environmental impact."

"Companies that manufacture these farms, such as GP Solutions and Freight Farms… allow growers to generate local food production in any location. And unlike other indoor growing operations, the shipping container farms are scalable. You can locate the system in a parking lot or the corner of a warehouse and expand incrementally," the article stated.

According to the report, Kimbal Musk (brother of Elon) said that these high-tech shipping container farms are creating "a real food revolution."

The article concluded that, "Controlled Environment Farms are sustainable, easy to implement, affordable to acquire, simple to operate, and produce high-quality food that can be considered better than organic."

For more information on GrowPods and Controlled Environment Micro-Farms, visit: www.growpodsolutions.com, or call (855) 247-8054.

To read the full article in iGrow News, visit: bit.ly/igrowarticle.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes predictions or information that might be considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Company is not obligated to revise statements in light of new information.

Connect:

Email: info@growpodsolutions.com  

Website: www.growpodsolutions.com 

Facebook: facebook.com/GrowPodTechnology

Twitter: @GrowPodSolution

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growpods-controlled-environment-micro-farms-produce-food-that-is-better-than-organic-301001698.html

SOURCE GP Solutions


© PRNewswire 2020
