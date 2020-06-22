Grower project confirms widespread fungicide resistance to net blotch …

First-year results from a unique project have confirmed fungicide resistance to both spot and net forms of net blotch in barley is widespread in southern areas of Western Australia's grainbelt, with findings of reduced sensitivity or fungicide resistance the dominant situation.

The results are from the Barley Disease Cohort Project, involving innovative collaboration between researchers and WA barley growers, which is helping to find new in-field and locally relevant solutions to the growing issue of fungicide resistance.

The three-year pilot project, now in its second year, is being conducted by the Centre for Crop and Disease Management (CCDM), a leading Australian research centre with co-investment by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) and Curtin University.

The project involves growers as collaborators in important fungicide resistance research.

'A cohort of 173 barley growers from WA's southern grainbelt participated in the project during the 2019 season,' said CCDM director, Mark Gibberd.

'They helped to provide a clearer picture of the spread and impact of fungicide resistance in their region and worked alongside our research team to mount a local response to this growing issue.'

Samples of 330 diseased barley leaves provided by the grower cohort for analysis in 2019 were from paddocks across the WA grainbelt, spreading from Cadoux in the north to Boyup Brook in the south-west and Boyatup in the far eastern area of the Esperance port zone.

The project focuses on the two barley diseases - spot and net forms of net blotch - as they are caused by pathogens with detected resistance to Demethylase Inhibitor (DMI) fungicides in the region.

Using innovative and high-throughput laboratory-based technologies, CCDM researchers carried out 2250 disease and fungicide resistance diagnostic tests on the cohort's samples.

This work is continuing in 2020, when the centre will invite the growers to submit more paddock samples to help refine the 2019 results, and again provide feedback on the performance of their crops towards the end of the season. Several large-scale field trials comparing current management with alternative management techniques are also underway this year.

The centre will also contact cohort members to discuss their disease management strategies and continue to test fungicide resistance management techniques in-field, with the ultimate goal of providing growers with locally relevant options for managing fungicide resistance.

Professor Gibberd says the 2019 results highlight both the threat of fungicide resistance and the benefits of a collaborative and local approach to research.