Growers increase corn and soybean yields in 2019 with Miravis® Neo fungicide from Syngenta

Performance results from 2019 show corn and soybean growers how Miravis® Neo fungicide from Syngenta is a dependable disease-fighting tool. Crops that received an application of Miravis Neo withstood pressure from the challenging corn and soybean diseases.

During a year where unpredictable weather meant proactive disease control was necessary, results from field trials and grower and retailer feedback prove that Miravis Neo delivered the disease control and plant health they needed. As growers debate fungicide options for 2020, performance results from 2019 can help with fungicide decisions this season.

'Weather has been a huge obstacle for our growers,' said Griffin Schaub, a sales agronomist in Prinsburg, Minnesota. 'There was a portion of time in August where we were wet and cool, and that made the white mold go nuts. It was a struggle, but the growers who used Miravis Neo saw good results.'

Formulated with three separate modes of action, including a powerful SDHI, Miravis Neo delivers visibly improved broad-spectrum disease control and plant-health benefits for corn and soybeans. Miravis Neo offers superior control of the most damaging corn diseases, such as gray leaf spot, Northern corn leaf blight, tar spot and rusts. In soybeans, it offers growers an additional tool for white mold, strobilurin-resistant and susceptible frogeye leaf spot, and brown spot. In addition to disease control, Miravis Neo delivers plant-health benefits from two separate active ingredients to help crops reach full yield potential.

When compared to an untreated check, soybean trial results1 from Princeville, Illinois, demonstrated:

28% increase in pod/seed weight

22% increase in number of pods

18% increase in 100-seed weight

In corn, across 67 trials in the Midwest, Miravis Neo delivered an average 11 bushel-per-acre yield increase compared to untreated.

Growers and retailers saw the results firsthand in 2019 and credited Miravis Neo with helping their crops outlast a tough year.

'The greenness and longevity of living - I would say that stuck out the most about Miravis Neo,' explained Jim Legge, a Garner, Iowa grower and applicator. 'We had so much rain in the beginning of the year that we didn't have deep roots, and then we got dry at the end of the season. I think Miravis Neo kept our plants alive so much longer that it provided a longer growing season for better pod fill.'

Many growers and retailers reported visible differences that were easy to see when comparing Miravis Neo to untreated acres and fields treated with competitive brands.

'You could see a difference about two days after Miravis Neo was sprayed, and you could continue to see it for about two and a half to three weeks,' Legge said. 'Satellite image-wise, I could see it all the way through harvest, and then you could also see it on yield maps. On average where Miravis Neo was, we were sitting at about the 64- to 72-bushel-per-acre range, and it was in the 50s where the competitor was.'

In soybeans, customers experienced similar results. Wade Eischens, a sales agronomist in Hendrix, Minnesota, agreed there was a visible difference in fields sprayed with Miravis Neo.

'I am currently recommending Miravis Neo around the area, especially on soybeans due to the high probability of disease presence and our strong potential for white mold,' Eischens said. 'Miravis Neo had longer control and picked up the white mold better than previous products we've tried. There were fields where you could see right to the line where soybeans were treated versus untreated.'

Across the Midwest, customers saw consistent results that helped them trust in Miravis Neo.

'It has brought an extra element out to the farm that gives us trust in the product's flexibility and performance,' Schaub said. 'If somebody asked me if you can see the results with Miravis Neo, you definitely can. From what I've seen, you have no issues finding it. You can see it from the road, from the truck cab.'

For more information about Miravis Neo, visit SyngentaUS.com/Miravis-Neo or talk to your local Syngenta sales representative.

1Syngenta field trials, Princeville, Ill. Miravis Neo applied at R3 at 13.7 oz/A, 2019.

2Average of 67 trials in the Midwest applied at VT/R1, 2018-2019.

