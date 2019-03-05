Growing Adoption of AlgaPrime™ DHA is Improving Omega-3 Content of Farmed Fish and Accelerating Sustainable Aquaculture

BERGEN, Norway, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbion, the global market leader in algae-based food ingredients and BioMar, the leading innovator in sustainable aquaculture feeds, announced today at the North Atlantic Seafood Forum that over 350,000 tons of fish feed with AlgaPrime™ DHA has been delivered to Norwegian salmon farmers since 2016. AlgaPrime™ DHA is the leading sustainably produced, algae-based source of long-chain omega 3s. For more than 2 years, AlgaPrime™ DHA has been incorporated into fish feed in Norway, enabling farmers to improve the omega-3 content and reduce the fish-in fish-out ratio of farmed salmon.

"Through our partnership with BioMar, we've seen strong adoption of AlgaPrime™ DHA and have shown our ability to make a significant impact on the aquaculture industry over a short period of time," said Marc den Hartog, Executive Vice President of Innovation Platforms at Corbion. "AlgaPrime™ DHA is helping to provide consumers with options that are better for their families and the environment and meeting retailer and consumer demand for healthy and more nutritious seafood."

Enhancing Nutrition Responsibly

Today, salmon brands that include AlgaPrime™ DHA are now available in US, UK and EU markets – offering consumers farmed raised salmon with an improved sustainability and nutritional profile. In addition, AlgaPrime™ DHA-fed salmon has been included in ready-to-eat and meal kit delivery services – providing consumers with algae-fed salmon through multiple retail touch points.

Developed to reduce dependency on marine fisheries and enhance the nutritional value of seafood, AlgaPrime™ DHA is a native, whole algae ingredient that contains approximately three times the level of DHA of fish oil. AlgaPrime™ DHA is a clean and sustainably produced ingredient through fermentation-based cultivation with non-GM cane sugar as a feedstock. It allows incorporation at high levels without concerns of PCB and dioxin accumulation that can be an issue for some forage fish and fish oil.

"At BioMar, we've seen increased global demand for feed formulated with alternative ingredients, such as AlgaPrime™ DHA, due to their nutritional performance and sustainability excellence," said Vidar Gundersen, Global Sustainability Director at BioMar. "Our aquaculture feeds with AlgaPrime™ DHA continue to be adopted and trusted by salmon farmers, as they look to improve the omega-3 content and sustainability profile of their salmon."

Since 2016, Corbion has been producing AlgaPrime™ DHA at a large industrial scale relevant to the needs of the aquaculture industry. Unlike other resources such as fish oil, which can fluctuate on supply and price, AlgaPrime™ DHA is a reliable and consistent source of omega-3s.

The significant growth of BioMar feed with AlgaPrime™ DHA is the latest in a series of milestones that shows demand for algae-fed salmon among brands and retailers. In addition to the expanding industry and retail footprint, AlgaPrime™ DHA was awarded the 2017 Global Aquaculture Innovation Award by the Global Aquaculture Alliance, which recognizes individuals and companies finding new solutions to the key challenges facing the aquaculture industry.

About Corbion

Corbion is the global market leader in lactic acid, lactic acid derivatives, and a leading company in emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins and algae ingredients. We develop sustainable ingredient solutions to improve the quality of life for people today and for future generations. For over 100 years, we have been uncompromising in our commitment to safety, quality, innovation and performance. Drawing on our deep application and product knowledge, we work side-by-side with customers to make our cutting edge technologies work for them. Our solutions help differentiate products in markets such as food, home & personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics. In 2017, Corbion generated annual sales of € 891.7 million and had a workforce of 1,794 FTE. Corbion is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information: www.corbion.com

About BioMar

BioMar Group is a leading supplier of high-performance feed to the global aquaculture industry. Currently, BioMar operates 14 feed factories and is constructing another two. The factories are placed across the globe in Norway, Chile, Denmark, Scotland, Spain, France, Greece, Turkey, China, Costa Rica, Ecuador and very soon also in Australia. Roughly, one out of five farmed fish produced in Europe, South and Central America is fed on BioMar feed. Worldwide, BioMar supplies feed to around 80 countries and for more than 45 different fish species. BioMar Group is wholly owned by the Danish industrial group Schouw & Co, which is listed on the NASDAQ, Copenhagen. Learn more about the company purpose and the BioMar Group on www.biomar.com

