Growing Demand for New Hair Loss Solution called Scalp Micropigmentation Prompts Launch of Scalp Micro USA Los Angeles

03/20/2019 | 11:01am EDT

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scalp Micro USA, the leading scalp micropigmentation provider, today announced the launch of its Los Angeles clinic near Venice Beach. One of the first scalp micropigmentation clinics in the U.S., Scalp Micro USA now has locations in New York City, Houston and Los Angeles.

Scalp Micro Los Angeles Client
Derek Bogner, Client at Scalp Micro USA


“Historically, hair loss has been treated with either medications that carry real side effects, serious hair loss surgeries, or short-term hair loss concealers. We found these methods to be very outdated and ineffective,” said Matthew Iulo, the company’s founder and lead practitioner, who has personally treated more than 5,000 patients. “People are searching for an alternative hair loss solution that is natural, easy to maintain and stylish. I am pleased to be able to provide our scalp micropigmentation services to Californians.” With one of the first scalp micropigmentation clinics to open in New York City, Iulo has created a reputation for excellence and mastered the leading hair loss solution.

According to the American Hair Loss Association, common male pattern baldness (MPB), also known as androgenetic alopecia or when hair is lost in a well-defined pattern, accounts for more than 95 percent of hair loss in men. In fact, by the age of 35, two-thirds of American men will experience some degree of appreciable hair loss, and around 25 percent of men who suffer with male pattern baldness begin the painful process before they reach the age of 21.

Scalp Micro USA offers men and women who are suffering from general hair loss, scarring, alopecia and other conditions including hair transplant surgery with a hair loss solution that restores confidence and helps revitalize a person’s image. A non-invasive treatment, scalp micropigmentation restores receding hairlines to provide framing to the face, strengthens density to thinning areas of the scalp for the appearance of thicker hair and can mask visibility of scars. Small, color-matched hair follicle deposits give the appearance of a buzz-cut instead of a bald, or partially bald, head. Unlike other treatments such as hair transplants or medicine (e.g. Propecia, Rogaine), scalp micropigmentation provides immediate results, is low maintenance and cost-effective.

The company’s success stories include testimonials from Scalp Micro USA’s client Chris who shares his hair loss transformation and why he chose Scalp Micro USA, and 29-year old Josias from Denver, Colorado. He recorded a video so others could take his scalp micropigmentation journey and know exactly what to expect – from his initial thoughts to the procedure, aftercare and everything in between.

The Los Angeles clinic, located at 3007 Washington Blvd., Suite 230, Los Angeles, California, 90292, is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Customers can receive a complimentary no-risk consultation with a leading hair loss expert, and a personalized hair loss quote for services including hairline, pattern baldness, scar camouflage or practitioner training.

In addition to scalp micropigmentation treatment, the clinic offers an industry-leading scalp micropigmentation training course. Customers who would like a free consultation can visit https://scalpmicrousa.com/contact or call 646-882-1207.

About Scalp Micro USA
Founded in 2015, Scalp Micro USA is the leading scalp micropigmentation treatment provider. Based in New York City with clinics in Houston, Texas and Los Angeles and led by industry expert, Matthew Iulo, the company believes scalp micropigmentation is an effective treatment to hair loss and thinning hair and offers a permanent solution to mimic the appearance of hair follicles without surgical restoration, hair transplants or other invasive procedures. In addition to scalp micropigmentation, Scalp Micro USA offers an industry leading scalp micropigmentation training program. For more information, visit www.scalpmicrousa.com or follow us on Facebook or Instagram @scalpmicro_usa.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00b2f752-ae33-41b6-bedb-e82777d3cbd7

 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
