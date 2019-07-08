Log in
Growing with Our Clients: New Cryoport Innovations Help Support Commercial Gene Therapies and Nearly 400 Clinical Trials

07/08/2019 | 01:23pm EDT

We're proud to support the first-ever commercial CART-T therapies, produced by our clients Kite (Gilead) and Novartis. We're equally proud to support more than 380 clinical trials in the regenerative medicine field across the globe.

In order to provide excellent services on such a large scale, Cryoport'stechnical and operational teams have been dedicated to continuous improvement and innovation. We added new services, partnerships, and technologies to support our clients' efforts to bring these invaluable products to patients around the world.

We recently added logistics centers in the strategic locations of Livingston, New Jersey and the Netherlands. Cryoport also acquired Cryogene, a bio-storage facility in Houston,to broaden our offerings to our clients in the regenerative medicine space. We also justraised $67 million to support these expansions.

In addition to these efforts, we have entered into strategic agreements with several partners, including:

  • Be The Match- Cryoport will help with client clinical trials, aphaeresis site selection and qualification and product production and tracking
  • McKesson Specialty Pharmacy-The company will help with product distribution and order to cash and reimbursement
World Courier - Both organizations will utilize full access to each other'sproduct lines to better support our regenerative medicine clientele

In the next sixmonths, ourindustry-leading technologywill evolve to provide even better services. This includes thefirst significant updates to cryoshippersand datamonitoring devices in many years-and we will be sharing those details soon. Stay tuned!

At Cryoport,we are listening. We are constantly updating and improving our services, technologies, and operations to meet our client's goals of delivering life-saving and life-changing therapies to patients. Related News

Disclaimer

Cryoport Inc. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 17:22:05 UTC
