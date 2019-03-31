Growpacker Inc. : Launches Strategic Cannabis Investment Accelerator

Growpacker Inc. ("Growpacker" or the "Company"), a contract manufacturer
of THC- and CBD-infused edibles and beverages in the United States, has
announced the launch of its Investment Accelerator Program, designed to
partake in early stage financing rounds of key supply chain and
technology partners focused on the cannabis sector.
The Company has identified various early stage investment opportunities
and has moved forward with its first investment last week of which it
believes will add an entirely new class of assets to its balance sheet
and will be extremely beneficial to the brands that it manufactures for.
Furthermore, these investments will secure beneficial commercial
agreements for the Company with its investee companies.
The new Investment Accelerator Program gives Growpacker the opportunity
to acquire equity stakes in key raw material suppliers such as CBD
refiners, product safety testing companies, THC/CBD manufactures in
other states, technology companies and its Brand Customers. Aside from
the potential upside that the company may realize with these early stage
investments, it is also entering into preferred partnership agreements
with all companies that it invests into.
“The cannabis industry in California is fast paced and we believe that
by owning parts of our vertically integrated supply chain we will set
ourselves apart from the crowd. We do not need to plan ahead regarding
shortages of key materials and for long waits around certain services to
be delivered as we now have a voice within these companies and
preferential treatment,” said Stephen Boyd, CEO of Growpacker.
“We are thrilled that we have made our first investment from our
Investment Accelerator,” said Stephen Boyd, CEO of Growpacker. “Many
companies view us and the services we provide influencing active
ingredient suppliers, brands and retail distribution partners as the
backbone of the industry and they want to be synergistically aligned
with us and in many cases that means an investment from our Accelerator.”
The company now operates 3 new divisions that are fully complimentary to
its core manufacturing and distribution business.
The Brand Incubator which allows brands to fast track their market
development in California and become compliant with current regulations.
The Brand Accelerator which allows brands to exchange equity for
Growpacker services which include, but are not limited to, manufacturing
and formulation services, key market development resources and access to
preferred pricing and benefits with Growpacker’s network of strategic
partners.
The Investment Accelerator designed to invest in strategic cannabis
companies focused on and beneficial to Growpacker’s vertically
integrated supply chain strategy.
We look forward to updating the market in the coming weeks regarding
specific details around our new investments.
About Growpacker
Growpacker Inc., is a Canadian based company which, through its American
interest in GP Holdings LLC, is engaged in expanding the ancillary side
of the California cannabis industry through offering local and
international brands key services such as formulation, manufacturing,
co-packing, and distribution of THC and CBD infused beverages and
edibles within the State of California. In addition to its core
co-packing business, Growpacker also operates an incubator and
accelerator program that fast tracks emerging cannabis brands and
ancillary companies in California.
