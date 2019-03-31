Growpacker Inc. : Launches Strategic Cannabis Investment Accelerator

Growpacker Inc. ("Growpacker" or the "Company"), a contract manufacturer of THC- and CBD-infused edibles and beverages in the United States, has announced the launch of its Investment Accelerator Program, designed to partake in early stage financing rounds of key supply chain and technology partners focused on the cannabis sector.

The Company has identified various early stage investment opportunities and has moved forward with its first investment last week of which it believes will add an entirely new class of assets to its balance sheet and will be extremely beneficial to the brands that it manufactures for. Furthermore, these investments will secure beneficial commercial agreements for the Company with its investee companies.

The new Investment Accelerator Program gives Growpacker the opportunity to acquire equity stakes in key raw material suppliers such as CBD refiners, product safety testing companies, THC/CBD manufactures in other states, technology companies and its Brand Customers. Aside from the potential upside that the company may realize with these early stage investments, it is also entering into preferred partnership agreements with all companies that it invests into.

“The cannabis industry in California is fast paced and we believe that by owning parts of our vertically integrated supply chain we will set ourselves apart from the crowd. We do not need to plan ahead regarding shortages of key materials and for long waits around certain services to be delivered as we now have a voice within these companies and preferential treatment,” said Stephen Boyd, CEO of Growpacker.

“We are thrilled that we have made our first investment from our Investment Accelerator,” said Stephen Boyd, CEO of Growpacker. “Many companies view us and the services we provide influencing active ingredient suppliers, brands and retail distribution partners as the backbone of the industry and they want to be synergistically aligned with us and in many cases that means an investment from our Accelerator.”

The company now operates 3 new divisions that are fully complimentary to its core manufacturing and distribution business.

The Brand Incubator which allows brands to fast track their market development in California and become compliant with current regulations.

The Brand Accelerator which allows brands to exchange equity for Growpacker services which include, but are not limited to, manufacturing and formulation services, key market development resources and access to preferred pricing and benefits with Growpacker’s network of strategic partners.

The Investment Accelerator designed to invest in strategic cannabis companies focused on and beneficial to Growpacker’s vertically integrated supply chain strategy.

We look forward to updating the market in the coming weeks regarding specific details around our new investments.

About Growpacker

Growpacker Inc., is a Canadian based company which, through its American interest in GP Holdings LLC, is engaged in expanding the ancillary side of the California cannabis industry through offering local and international brands key services such as formulation, manufacturing, co-packing, and distribution of THC and CBD infused beverages and edibles within the State of California. In addition to its core co-packing business, Growpacker also operates an incubator and accelerator program that fast tracks emerging cannabis brands and ancillary companies in California.

