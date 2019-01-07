Growpacker Inc. : to Participate at the 21st Annual ICR Conference

Growpacker Inc. (“Growpacker” or the “Company”), a turnkey co-packer and
distributor of THC and CBD infused consumable products, announced today
that Stephen Boyd, the company’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer,
will present at the 21st Annual ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida at
10:15 a.m. EST on Wednesday, January 16, 2019. The conference is known
to be one of the largest investment conferences of the year, with
attendance regularly exceeding 2,300 people.
Mr. Boyd will also participate in a cannabis panel titled “Emerging
Cannabis: Private Cannabis Companies Poised for Growth in 2019,” hosted
by Evan Eneman, Chief Executive Officer of MGO/ELLO Alliance.
This marks the first time the ICR Conference will host a dedicated
cannabis track broadening exposure to global institutional investors,
private equity professionals, equity research, analysts, and select
media.
About Growpacker
Growpacker Inc. is a Canadian-based company, which through its American
interest in GP Holdings LLC, is engaged in expanding the ancillary side
of the California cannabis industry. The company offers local and
international brands key services, such as formulation, manufacturing,
co-packing, and distribution for THC & CBD infused products.
About The ICR Conference
The ICR Conference is a unique platform where public and private company
management teams, institutional investors, sell-side research analysts,
investment bankers, private equity professionals and select media
connect and network with one another as the year begins. The event is
one of the largest investment conferences of the year, featuring
presentations by more than 150 public and private companies, with
attendance regularly exceeding 2,300. For more information please visit http://www.icrconference.com.
