Growpacker Inc. : to Participate at the 21st Annual ICR Conference

01/07/2019 | 06:25am EST

Growpacker Inc. (“Growpacker” or the “Company”), a turnkey co-packer and distributor of THC and CBD infused consumable products, announced today that Stephen Boyd, the company’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 21st Annual ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida at 10:15 a.m. EST on Wednesday, January 16, 2019. The conference is known to be one of the largest investment conferences of the year, with attendance regularly exceeding 2,300 people.

Mr. Boyd will also participate in a cannabis panel titled “Emerging Cannabis: Private Cannabis Companies Poised for Growth in 2019,” hosted by Evan Eneman, Chief Executive Officer of MGO/ELLO Alliance.

This marks the first time the ICR Conference will host a dedicated cannabis track broadening exposure to global institutional investors, private equity professionals, equity research, analysts, and select media.

Sponsors of the 2019 ICR Conference are AlixPartners, Baird, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, William Blair, BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup Markets & Banking, Cowen and Company, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Duff & Phelps; Goldman, Sachs & Co, Guggenheim, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Latham & Watkins LLP, Morgan Stanley, North Point Advisors, Piper Jaffray, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Ropes & Gray LLP, RSM, Stephens Inc., Stifel; SunTrust Robinson Humphrey; Telsey Advisory Group; The Sage Group, True Search and Wells Fargo.

About Growpacker

Growpacker Inc. is a Canadian-based company, which through its American interest in GP Holdings LLC, is engaged in expanding the ancillary side of the California cannabis industry. The company offers local and international brands key services, such as formulation, manufacturing, co-packing, and distribution for THC & CBD infused products.

About The ICR Conference

The ICR Conference is a unique platform where public and private company management teams, institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, investment bankers, private equity professionals and select media connect and network with one another as the year begins. The event is one of the largest investment conferences of the year, featuring presentations by more than 150 public and private companies, with attendance regularly exceeding 2,300. For more information please visit http://www.icrconference.com.


© Business Wire 2019
