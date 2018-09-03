Log in
Growth Insights for the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, Forecast to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 07:18pm CEST

The "Growth Insights for the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The key objective of the growth insights on the DTCGT market is to highlight current market dynamics such as key market participants, market segments and evolving business opportunities.

The study aims to identify both established enterprises and start-ups, which are capable of shaping the future through best practices implementation, visionary leadership, and innovation in product offerings. Further, the study provides an analysis of market sizing by revenue segregated by ancestry genetic tests, health risk genetic tests and lifestyle genetic tests.

It covers the key drivers, challenges in the market impeding growth, competitive landscape, market participant strategies and future growth strategies. The study also highlights growth opportunities, key trends, mergers and acquisitions, novel distribution models, geographical lucrativeness, notable partnerships, investor funding, collaboration opportunities and key companies to watch.

Key Issues Addressed

  • How attractive is the DTCGT market? Which segments are anticipated to grow in the future and their market?
  • What are the factors driving the demand for DTCGT? What are the business and distribution models that will affect the market?
  • What will be the focal areas of application of technology? Which emerging regions are more lucrative than others?
  • What are the factors impacting solution providers? What are the market dynamics around the key trends as well as market drivers and restraints?
  • Which are the game-changing companies at work? What are the strategic levers to stay on the growth trajectory?
  • What are the key growth opportunities and investment recommendations in this space?

Major participants mentioned in the study are

  • 23andMe
  • Ancestry
  • National Geographic Geno 2.0
  • Helix
  • Mapmygenome
  • Atlas Biomed
  • MyHeritage
  • 23mofang
  • EasyDNA
  • DNALabsUAE

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Market Drivers And Restraints

4. Visioning Scenarios

5. Regional Landscape

6. Global Market Forecast

7. Competitive Environment

8. Growth Opportunities

9. Market Forecast By Segment

10. Last Word

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zxfkww/growth_insights?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
