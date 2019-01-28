Growth, Trade Concerns Lift U.S. Treasurys Amid Auctions

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond prices edged higher Monday as investors shied away from riskier assets amid concerns about the pace of global growth.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note declined for the second time in three trading sessions, settling at 2.744% from 2.753% Friday. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

Yields declined as stocks fell after Caterpillar Inc. set lower-than-expected profit targets this year, saying a slowdown in China's economy, where the company makes 10% of its sales, is weighing on the machinery maker. The announcement highlights how a more contentious environment for trade is dragging down the pace of global growth, analysts said.

The U.S. and China are in talks about reaching a trade agreement, but it isn't clear how much progress the two sides are making. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said last week that the two sides are "miles and miles" apart.

"Right now it's all about earnings, and earnings are not looking too good given the trade situation with China," said Thomas di Galoma, a managing director and head of Treasury trading at Seaport Global Holdings. "We're seeing a bit of a flight-to-quality because we have other, bigger names that could certainly surprise the marketplace."

Investors are also focusing on the Federal Reserve's meeting this week that concludes Wednesday, with many seeking additional insight on how policy makers intend to balance their desire to raise interest rates with concerns that tightening monetary policy too much could hamper economic growth.

Fed funds futures, which investors use to bet on the path of Fed interest-rate policy, show the probability of a rate increase this year is 23%, up from 13% a month ago, according CME Group data. Odds of a reduction in rates were 4% late Monday, down from 8% a month ago.

A coming wave of debt supply helped restrain gains in governments bonds. The Treasury on Monday auctioned two- and five-year notes totaling $82 billion, receiving strong demand from investors. The government will also sell $20 billion of floating-rate notes and $32 billion of seven-year securities on Tuesday.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com