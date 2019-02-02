Log in
Growth in Activity in China's Service Sector Slowed in January

02/02/2019 | 09:35pm EST

BEIJING -- Growth in activity in China's service sector slowed in January, a private gauge showed on Sunday, contrasting with official data that pointed to a faster expansion in the sector.

The Caixin China services purchasing managers' index slipped to 53.6 in January from 53.9 in December, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity from the previous month while a level below that points to a contraction.

"Demand for services remained solid as the increase in new business accelerated marginally," Zhengsheng Zhong, director of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group, said in a statement accompanying the data.

But the sub-index of business expectations declined from the previous month, indicating services providers' weakening confidence in the outlook of their operation for the coming 12 months, Mr. Zhong said.

"Given that the government has refrained from taking policies of strong stimulus, the downward trend of the economy may be hard to turn around for the time being," he said.

China's official nonmanufacturing PMI, which includes the construction sector, rose to 54.7 in January from 53.8 in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

--Grace Zhu

