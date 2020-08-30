Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Growth in China's services sector accelerates in August - official PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/30/2020 | 11:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Delivery workers wearing face masks ride scooters in front of Lujiazui financial district, in Shanghai

Activity in China's services sector expanded at a much faster pace in August, official data showed on Monday, as demand across the economy continues to recover from a coronavirus-induced slump.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 55.2 from 54.2 in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

China's services sector, which includes many smaller, private companies, has been slower to recover from the health crisis than manufacturing, with heavy job losses, pay cuts and fears of a second wave of infections keeping consumers cautious.

The official August composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, rose to 54.5 from July's 54.1.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:33aChina's blue-chip index hits over 5-year high on upbeat services data, foreign inflows
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:05aChina's offshore yuan strengthens to 6.8449 per dollar, strongest level since july 1, 2019
RE
08/30New Zealanders wear face masks as Auckland lockdown lifted
RE
08/30RBI governor rules out stagflation, expects consumer inflation to moderate - FT
RE
08/30China's slower factory growth eclipsed by robust services in boost to economic recovery
RE
08/30Japan shares jump on hopes Abe successor may continue current policies
RE
08/30California coronavirus deaths rise by at least 29 on sunday to 12,940 total vs 12,911 previous day - reuters tally
RE
08/30U.s. coronavirus deaths rise by at least 360 on sunday to 183,133 total vs 182,773 previous day - reuters tally
RE
08/30California coronavirus cases rise by at least 2,661 on sunday to 704,738 vs 702,077 previous day - reuters tally
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ENGIE : Veolia aims to buy Suez stake as prelude to planned takeover
2NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : Australia shares wobble ahead of cenbank rate decision; NZ falls
3NOVA EYE MEDICAL LIMITED : NOVA EYE MEDICAL : Records FY20 Net Profit After Tax of $35.7 Million
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : TMC Announces Personnel Changes in Senior Management
5M2 Compliance to Sponsor the LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor Conference
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group