Growth in Manufacturing Activity Slows in January -- Kansas City Fed

01/24/2019 | 11:49am EST

By Kiana Cornish

Manufacturing in western and Midwest U.S. states continued to grow modestly in January, while expectations for future growth remained solid, according to a monthly survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

The Tenth District Manufacturing Survey's composite index, which takes into account factors like employment and production, was 5 for January, down from 6 in December. The January survey incorporates new seasonal adjustment factors, and historical indexes differ from previously released numbers.

Readings above zero reflect expansion in the sector.

Indexes for production and order backlogs were negative. Meanwhile, indexes for employment, inventories and prices paid for raw materials were positive.

The composite index gauging activity in six months was at 18 in January, down from 22 in December.

The Tenth District includes Colorado, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, the northern half of New Mexico and the western third of Missouri.

Write to Kiana Cornish at kiana.cornish@wsj.com

