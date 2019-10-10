Growth of 3D-Printed Composite Materials Market to be Impacted by the Increase in Demand for Carbon Fiber Composites | Technavio

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 38.41% between 2019-2023

The report, 3D-printed composite materials market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on type (polymer matrix composites, metal matrix composites, and ceramic matrix composites) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.

The report on the 3D-printed composite materials market includes:

3D-printed composite materials market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Type Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing & forecast

3D-Printed Composite Materials Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification 3D Systems, Inc. Markforged, Inc. Materialise Solvay Stratasys Ltd.



3D-Printed Composite Materials Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

3D-Printed Composite Materials Market Landscape 2019-2023: Type

Polymer Matrix Composites - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Metal Matrix Composites - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Ceramic Matrix Composites - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

High need in aerospace industry will drive the 3D-printed composite materials market

Aircraft engine manufacturers extensively prefer 3D-printed composite materials to manufacture high-pressure turbines as they have low weight and high-temperature resistance. In addition, 3D printed materials boost the overall energy efficiency of the engine and minimize emissions by reducing fuel burn. 3D printing technology is a cost-effective approach which generates less waste and brings down the overall weight of the end-product. Therefore, the fuel efficiency and reduction in raw material usage are leading to the growing popularity of 3D-printed composite materials in the aerospace sector.

Rising demand for carbon fiber composites – An emerging trend in the 3D-printed composite materials market

3D-printed carbon fiber composites find applications in various industries including the defense, commercial aerospace, and automotive sectors. This is because they help in reducing fuel costs and improve the fuel efficiency of aerospace and automotive vehicles. With the increase in the global sale of personal cars and other automobiles, the application of 3D-printed carbon fiber composite materials in the production of seating applications, automotive door panels, and door modules will increase leading to the growth of the market.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Increased demand for carbon fiber composites

Growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials

Rising adoption of 3D printing in electronics industry

