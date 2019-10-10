Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Growth of 3D-Printed Composite Materials Market to be Impacted by the Increase in Demand for Carbon Fiber Composites | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 38.41% between 2019-2023

The report, 3D-printed composite materials market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on type (polymer matrix composites, metal matrix composites, and ceramic matrix composites) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005684/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global 3D-printed composite materials market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global 3D-printed composite materials market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report

The report on the 3D-printed composite materials market includes:

3D-printed composite materials market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

  • Competitive landscape
  • Market segmentation
    • Type
    • Geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market trends
  • Market challenges
  • Five forces analysis
  • Market landscape
  • Market sizing & forecast

3D-Printed Composite Materials Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
    • 3D Systems, Inc.
    • Markforged, Inc.
    • Materialise
    • Solvay
    • Stratasys Ltd.

3D-Printed Composite Materials Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries

3D-Printed Composite Materials Market Landscape 2019-2023: Type

  • Polymer Matrix Composites - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Metal Matrix Composites - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Ceramic Matrix Composites - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

High need in aerospace industry will drive the 3D-printed composite materials market

Aircraft engine manufacturers extensively prefer 3D-printed composite materials to manufacture high-pressure turbines as they have low weight and high-temperature resistance. In addition, 3D printed materials boost the overall energy efficiency of the engine and minimize emissions by reducing fuel burn. 3D printing technology is a cost-effective approach which generates less waste and brings down the overall weight of the end-product. Therefore, the fuel efficiency and reduction in raw material usage are leading to the growing popularity of 3D-printed composite materials in the aerospace sector.

Rising demand for carbon fiber composites – An emerging trend in the 3D-printed composite materials market

3D-printed carbon fiber composites find applications in various industries including the defense, commercial aerospace, and automotive sectors. This is because they help in reducing fuel costs and improve the fuel efficiency of aerospace and automotive vehicles. With the increase in the global sale of personal cars and other automobiles, the application of 3D-printed carbon fiber composite materials in the production of seating applications, automotive door panels, and door modules will increase leading to the growth of the market.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/3D-printed-composite-materials-market-industry-analysis

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

  • Increased demand for carbon fiber composites
  • Growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials
  • Rising adoption of 3D printing in electronics industry

Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

For More Information Click Here

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:16pSAP's McDermott steps down after decade as chief salesman and dealmaker
RE
09:16pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ : FSCT) on Behalf of Forescout Stockholders and Encourages Forescout Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
09:10pOil extends gains on prospect of deeper OPEC output cuts, trade talks hopes
RE
09:06pFAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : Notice of cancellation of original share certificate and issue of new certificate
PU
09:04pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING PREMIER, INC. (NASDAQ : PINC) on Behalf of Premier Stockholders and Encourages Premier Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
09:01pGUOCO : Announcement - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
09:01pROYALCO RESOURCES : Notice of AGM
PU
09:01pROYALCO RESOURCES : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
09:01pMEDTECH INNOVATOR : Names NDR Medical as 2019 Asia Pacific Competition Winner at The MedTech Forum
BU
09:01pGrowth of 3D-Printed Composite Materials Market to be Impacted by the Increase in Demand for Carbon Fiber Composites | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
3EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Brazil's Embraer to furlough 15,000 workers ahead of Boeing deal
4COSCO unit's tanker delivers oil to Exxon in Singapore
5CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. : CANNTRUST : Provides Default Status Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group