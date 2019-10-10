Growth of 3D-Printed Composite Materials Market to be Impacted by the Increase in Demand for Carbon Fiber Composites | Technavio

The report, 3D-printed composite materials market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on type (polymer matrix composites, metal matrix composites, and ceramic matrix composites) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global 3D-printed composite materials market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the 3D-printed composite materials market includes:
3D-printed composite materials market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
Competitive landscape
Market segmentation
Market drivers
Market trends
Market challenges
Five forces analysis
Market landscape
Market sizing & forecast
3D-Printed Composite Materials Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
3D Systems, Inc.
Markforged, Inc.
Materialise
Solvay
Stratasys Ltd.
3D-Printed Composite Materials Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape
APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
3D-Printed Composite Materials Market Landscape 2019-2023: Type
Polymer Matrix Composites - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Metal Matrix Composites - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Ceramic Matrix Composites - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
High need in aerospace industry will drive the 3D-printed composite materials market
Aircraft engine manufacturers extensively prefer 3D-printed composite materials to manufacture high-pressure turbines as they have low weight and high-temperature resistance. In addition, 3D printed materials boost the overall energy efficiency of the engine and minimize emissions by reducing fuel burn. 3D printing technology is a cost-effective approach which generates less waste and brings down the overall weight of the end-product. Therefore, the fuel efficiency and reduction in raw material usage are leading to the growing popularity of 3D-printed composite materials in the aerospace sector.
Rising demand for carbon fiber composites – An emerging trend in the 3D-printed composite materials market
3D-printed carbon fiber composites find applications in various industries including the defense, commercial aerospace, and automotive sectors. This is because they help in reducing fuel costs and improve the fuel efficiency of aerospace and automotive vehicles. With the increase in the global sale of personal cars and other automobiles, the application of 3D-printed carbon fiber composite materials in the production of seating applications, automotive door panels, and door modules will increase leading to the growth of the market.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
Increased demand for carbon fiber composites
Growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials
Rising adoption of 3D printing in electronics industry
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
