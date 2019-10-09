Log in
Growth of Audio and Video Editing Software Market to be Impacted by the Shift Toward Cloud-Based Delivery Model | Technavio

10/09/2019 | 11:02am EDT

The market will decelerate at a CAGR of over 12% between 2019-2023

The report, audio and video editing software market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on end-users (commercial and personal) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005455/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global audio and video editing software market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global audio and video editing software market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report

The report on the audio and video editing software market includes:

Audio and video editing software market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

  • Competitive landscape
  • Market segmentation
    • End-users
    • Geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market trends
  • Market challenges
  • Five forces analysis
  • Market landscape
  • Market sizing & forecast

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Audio and Video Editing Software Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
    • Adobe Inc.
    • Apple Inc.
    • Avid Technology Inc.
    • CyberLink Corp.
    • Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH

Audio and Video Editing Software Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries

Audio and Video Editing Software Market Landscape 2019-2023: End-user

  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Personal - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Increase in rate of content generation and rise of OTT platforms will drive the audio and video editing software market

The consumption and generation of digital content has increased because of factors such as increasing adoption of smartphones, rising internet speeds, and extensive use of social media platforms. Digital marketers and influencers are using various types of audio and video editing software to differentiate their content. OTT video streaming vendors use audio and video editing software to generate high-quality content, which will further boost the market growth.

Shift toward cloud-based delivery model – An emerging trend in the audio and video editing software market

Cloud-based audio and video editing software offers various benefits to end-users such as convenient import, easy sharing and storage, and editor collaboration. The intuitive interface of this software also eliminates the need for in-depth knowledge about the software. These benefits of cloud-based audio and video editing software will encourage end-users to shift toward cloud-based delivery model and subsequently fuel the growth of the global market.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/audio-and-video-editing-software-market-industry-analysis

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

  • Shift toward cloud-based delivery model
  • Increased use of editing software for personal use
  • Rise in mobile-based editing software

Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

For More Information Click Here

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
