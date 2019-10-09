Growth of Audio and Video Editing Software Market to be Impacted by the Shift Toward Cloud-Based Delivery Model | Technavio

The market will decelerate at a CAGR of over 12% between 2019-2023

The report, audio and video editing software market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on end-users (commercial and personal) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.

The report on the audio and video editing software market includes:

Audio and video editing software market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation End-users Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing & forecast

Audio and Video Editing Software Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Adobe Inc. Apple Inc. Avid Technology Inc. CyberLink Corp. Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH



Audio and Video Editing Software Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Audio and Video Editing Software Market Landscape 2019-2023: End-user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Personal - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Increase in rate of content generation and rise of OTT platforms will drive the audio and video editing software market

The consumption and generation of digital content has increased because of factors such as increasing adoption of smartphones, rising internet speeds, and extensive use of social media platforms. Digital marketers and influencers are using various types of audio and video editing software to differentiate their content. OTT video streaming vendors use audio and video editing software to generate high-quality content, which will further boost the market growth.

Shift toward cloud-based delivery model – An emerging trend in the audio and video editing software market

Cloud-based audio and video editing software offers various benefits to end-users such as convenient import, easy sharing and storage, and editor collaboration. The intuitive interface of this software also eliminates the need for in-depth knowledge about the software. These benefits of cloud-based audio and video editing software will encourage end-users to shift toward cloud-based delivery model and subsequently fuel the growth of the global market.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Shift toward cloud-based delivery model

Increased use of editing software for personal use

Rise in mobile-based editing software

