Growth of Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market to be Impacted by the Rise in Strategic Collaborations | Technavio

10/17/2019 | 11:31pm EDT

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of close to 8% between 2019 and 2023

The report, global breast cancer therapeutics market, has been added to Technavio’s catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share, as well as market segmentation based on product, type, and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005719/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global breast cancer therapeutics market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global breast cancer therapeutics market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report on the breast cancer therapeutics market includes:

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2023: Features

  • Competitive landscape
  • Market segmentation
    • Product
    • Type
    • Geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market trends
  • Market challenges
  • Five forces analysis
  • Market landscape
  • Market sizing & forecast

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
    • AstraZeneca
    • Eli Lilly
    • F. Hoffmann-La Roche
    • Novartis
    • Pfizer

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Product Landscape

  • Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Hormonal therapy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Type Landscape

  • Ductal carcinoma in situ - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Invasive Ductal Carcinoma - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Triple-negative breast cancer - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Inflammatory breast cancer - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Metastatic breast cancer - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rising prevalence of breast cancer will drive the breast cancer therapeutics market

Breast cancer is commonly diagnosed in women and is the second most common cancer across the world. A few of the risk factors for breast cancer include BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations, dense breast density, abnormal breast biopsy, early menarche, hormone replacement therapy, postmenopausal obesity, and adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle. The rising prevalence of risk factors is augmenting the incidence rate of breast cancer, which is one of the significant factors driving the demand for breast cancer therapeutics.

Rise in strategic collaborations – An emerging trend in the breast cancer therapeutics market

The market is recording an increase in the number of M&As among manufacturers, research groups, and government bodies. This inorganic growth strategy is helping vendors in expanding their product portfolios, entering new regions, and gaining access to new technologies. This strategy is also helping vendors in acquiring therapies, worth billions, from other manufacturers. The rise in strategic collaborations among vendors is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

     

MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2023

     

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

  • Emerging novel therapies
  • Availability of improved diagnostic modalities
  • Rise in strategic collaborations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


