Growth of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market to Be Impacted by the Increased Use of Analytics | Technavio

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.75% between 2019-2023

The report, DCIM solutions market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on application (asset and capacity management, energy management, power and cooling management, and network management) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Vendor classification Nlyte Panduit Corp. Schneider Electric Sunbird Inc. Vertiv Co.



DCIM Solutions Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

DCIM Solutions Market Landscape 2019-2023: Application

Asset and Capacity Management - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Energy Management - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Power and Cooling Management - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Network Management - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Reduced OPEX and enhanced capacity planning will drive the DCIM solutions market

DCIM software is replacing the traditional methods such as CAD floor maps and excel sheets for capacity planning to overcome various issues. The software helps in assessing the cost-effectiveness of various infrastructure deployment models. DCIM software monitors all the assets and governs the change management to reduce OPEX. These benefits of DCIM software will boost the global market growth.

Increased use of analytics – An emerging trend in the DCIM solutions market

The adoption of DCIM analytics is gaining prominence among data center operators as it helps to monitor and take preventive actions against factors affecting seamless operations. It also helps in interpreting the data about the functionality of devices. Data centers will continue to rely on DCIM software and analytics to make real-time decisions about power consumption, space management attributes of data centers, and capacity utilization. Thus, the increased use of analytics will drive the DCIM solutions market growth during the forecast period.

