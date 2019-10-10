Log in
Growth of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market to Be Impacted by the Increased Use of Analytics | Technavio

10/10/2019 | 03:58am EDT

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.75% between 2019-2023

The report, DCIM solutions market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on application (asset and capacity management, energy management, power and cooling management, and network management) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005294/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report

The report on the DCIM solutions market includes:

DCIM solutions market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

  • Competitive landscape
  • Market segmentation
    • Application
    • Geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market trends
  • Market challenges
  • Five forces analysis
  • Market landscape
  • Market sizing & forecast

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing

DCIM Solutions Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
    • Nlyte
    • Panduit Corp.
    • Schneider Electric
    • Sunbird Inc.
    • Vertiv Co.

DCIM Solutions Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries

     

DCIM Solutions Market Landscape 2019-2023: Application

  • Asset and Capacity Management - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Energy Management - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Power and Cooling Management - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Network Management - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Reduced OPEX and enhanced capacity planning will drive the DCIM solutions market

DCIM software is replacing the traditional methods such as CAD floor maps and excel sheets for capacity planning to overcome various issues. The software helps in assessing the cost-effectiveness of various infrastructure deployment models. DCIM software monitors all the assets and governs the change management to reduce OPEX. These benefits of DCIM software will boost the global market growth.

Increased use of analytics – An emerging trend in the DCIM solutions market

The adoption of DCIM analytics is gaining prominence among data center operators as it helps to monitor and take preventive actions against factors affecting seamless operations. It also helps in interpreting the data about the functionality of devices. Data centers will continue to rely on DCIM software and analytics to make real-time decisions about power consumption, space management attributes of data centers, and capacity utilization. Thus, the increased use of analytics will drive the DCIM solutions market growth during the forecast period.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

     

MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

     

Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/data-center-infrastructure-management-(DCIM)-solutions-market-industry-analysis

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

  • Increased use of analytics
  • Emergence of hybrid IT infrastructure
  • High adoption of IoT, in-built sensors, and edge computing

Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

For More Information Click Here

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
