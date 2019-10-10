Growth of Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market to Be Impacted by the Rising Demand for OTT Content | Technavio

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.56% between 2019-2023

The report, direct carrier billing platform market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on end-user (apps and games, online media, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.

The report on the direct carrier billing platform market includes:

Direct carrier billing platform market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation End-user Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing & forecast

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Bango Plc Boku Inc. DIMOCO Europe GmbH DOCOMO Digital Ltd. Fortumo OU



Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Landscape 2019-2023: End-User

Apps and Games - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online Media - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Slow penetration rate of credit card in developing countries will drive the direct carrier billing platform market

There is a high rate of cell phone ownership in countries in MEA which has resulted in the increasing need for digital content. Direct carrier billing platform enable the purchase of digital content subscriptions without the need for mobile payment methods or credit cards. Slow penetration rate of credit cards in developing nations increases the need for direct carrier billing services because it provides faster checkout times and increased currency conversion rates.

Rising demand for OTT content – An emerging trend in the direct carrier billing platform market

The lack of quality content over TV and the penetration of high-speed internet has led to an increase in the adoption of OTT content. Smartphones are currently the major platforms for the consumption of OTT content. The growing popularity of OTT services has induced many network service providers to adopt direct carrier billing as a payment method, which will boost the market growth.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Rising demand for OTT content

Blockchain-based transaction strengthening direct carrier billing

Purchase of physical goods through direct carrier billing

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market in the US 2019-2023: The direct carrier billing platform market in the US is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the period 2018-2023. The direct carrier billing platform market size in the US will increase by USD 1.82 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

