Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Growth of Fuel Oil Market to be Impacted by Adoption of Blockchain for Oil and Gas Industry | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 06:01pm EST

The market will decelerate at a CAGR of 1% between 2019-2023

The report, global fuel oil market has been added to Technavio’s catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on application and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005908/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global fuel oil market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global fuel oil market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report

This report on the fuel oil market includes:

Fuel oil market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

  • Competitive landscape
  • Market segmentation
    • Application
    • Geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market trends
  • Market challenges
  • Five forces analysis
  • Market landscape
  • Market sizing & forecast

Fuel oil Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
    • Chevron Corp.
    • Exxon Mobil Corp.
    • National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Co.
    • PJSC Gazprom
    • Qatar Petroleum
    • Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Fuel Oil Market 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Fuel Oil Market 2019-2023: Application

  • Marine - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Rise in global energy demand will drive the fuel oil market

The global energy demand has increased significantly over the years due to the strong growth of economic activities. Moreover, the demand for fuel from the transportation, residential, and commercial sectors is expected to grow exponentially, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India. This growth can be attributed to the growing transportation sector in major economies, where SUVs and trucks are taking up a major share of the automotive market. Thus, the increasing demand for energy will drive the fuel oil market growth during the forecast period.

Adoption of blockchain for oil and gas industry – An emerging trend in the fuel oil market

The growing adoption of blockchain in the oil and gas industry is identified as one of the key fuel oil market trends that will drive the market growth. The adoption of blockchain helps in overcoming various issues including the high fuel prices, environmental pollution, and complexity of logistics. Blockchain platforms facilitate secure and faster transactions between entities. Blockchain also helps in reducing cash cycle time and intermediary costs.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/global-fuel-oil-market-industry-analysis

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

Market Trends

  • Requirement of new refinery based on IMO regulations
  • Growth in global seaborne trade
  • Adoption of blockchain for oil and gas industry

Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

For More Information Click Here

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:38pAlibaba to pay banks up to $32.3 million in fees for Hong Kong listing
RE
06:36pGATES INDUSTRIAL : Announces Pricing Of $568 Million Of 6.25% Senior Notes Due 2026
PR
06:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates VRT as Equal-weight
AQ
06:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates ORG as Equal-weight
AQ
06:31pTrudeau Turns to Trade-Deal Lieutenant to Quell Tension Over Energy -- Update
DJ
06:31pShelter Insurance® Licenses FAST Insurance Components to Run on AWS
BU
06:30pTalonvest Capital Secures $13.5M Loan for Atlanta Business Park
GL
06:30pEZCORP, INC. : to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results After Market Close on Thursday, December 5, 2019
BU
06:25pINFORMATION SERVICES : Nominations Open for 2020 ISG Paragon Awards™ APAC
PR
06:24pGLOBAL NET LEASE : Prices Public Offering of 3,000,000 Shares of 6.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'Phase One' trade deal may not be inked this year
2A U.S.-China 'Phase One' trade deal may not be inked this year
3NETEASE : NETEASE : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
4Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. - FCAU
5WHITE & WEDDLE, P.C. : Announces Judgment Against Subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) for ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group