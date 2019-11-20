Growth of Fuel Oil Market to be Impacted by Adoption of Blockchain for Oil and Gas Industry | Technavio

The market will decelerate at a CAGR of 1% between 2019-2023

The report, global fuel oil market has been added to Technavio’s catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on application and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global fuel oil market 2019-2023.

Vendor classification Chevron Corp. Exxon Mobil Corp. National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Co. PJSC Gazprom Qatar Petroleum Royal Dutch Shell Plc



Rise in global energy demand will drive the fuel oil market

The global energy demand has increased significantly over the years due to the strong growth of economic activities. Moreover, the demand for fuel from the transportation, residential, and commercial sectors is expected to grow exponentially, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India. This growth can be attributed to the growing transportation sector in major economies, where SUVs and trucks are taking up a major share of the automotive market. Thus, the increasing demand for energy will drive the fuel oil market growth during the forecast period.

Adoption of blockchain for oil and gas industry – An emerging trend in the fuel oil market

The growing adoption of blockchain in the oil and gas industry is identified as one of the key fuel oil market trends that will drive the market growth. The adoption of blockchain helps in overcoming various issues including the high fuel prices, environmental pollution, and complexity of logistics. Blockchain platforms facilitate secure and faster transactions between entities. Blockchain also helps in reducing cash cycle time and intermediary costs.

Requirement of new refinery based on IMO regulations

Growth in global seaborne trade

Adoption of blockchain for oil and gas industry

