Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Growth of Heart Defect Closure Devices Market to be Impacted by the Use of 3D Imaging in Heart Defect Closure Procedures | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 29% between 2019-2023

The report, heart defect closure devices market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005372/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global heart defect closure devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global heart defect closure devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report

The report on the heart defect closure devices market includes:

Heart defect closure devices market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

  • Competitive landscape
  • Market segmentation
    • Product
    • Geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market trends
  • Market challenges
  • Five forces analysis
  • Market landscape
  • Market sizing & forecast

Heart Defect Closure Devices Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
    • Abbott
    • AtriCure, Inc.
    • Boston Scientific Corporation
    • Cardia, Inc.
    • Lifetech Scientific
    • W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Heart Defect Closure Devices Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic landscape

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries

Heart Defect Closure Devices Market Landscape 2019-2023: Product

  • Left atrial appendage (LAA) closure devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Patent foramen ovale (PFO) closure devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Atrial septal defect (ASD) closure devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Other heart defect closure devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Technological advances in heart defect closure will drive the heart defect closure devices market

Market players are coming up with new generation heart defect closure devices that are equipped with self-centering capacities. These advanced devices aid in optimal positioning and repositioning of the device within the defect. These efforts by the market participants on improving the existing devices and launching innovative devices is driving the heart defect closure devices market growth.

Use of 3D imaging in heart defect closure procedures – An emerging trend in the heart defect closure devices market

3D printed anatomical models are gaining prominence in the planning of complex heart defect closure procedures and optimization of patient treatment. This is because 3D printed patient-specific adaptive and flexible LA models improves patient outcome by minimizing the number of prostheses employed per patient and reducing the procedure time.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2023

Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/global-heart-defect-closure-devices-market-industry-analysis

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

  • Advances in SDB
  • Advances in underwater imaging technology
  • Increasing penetration of AI

Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

For More Information Click Here

Browse Related Health Care Reports:

  • Global Artificial Heart Market 2019-2023: The global artificial heart market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of almost 9% during the period 2019-2023. The artificial heart market size will increase by USD 483.86 million during the forecast period of 2019-2023.
  • Global Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market 2019-2023: The global heart valve repair and replacement devices market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of nearly 16% during the period 2019-2023. The heart valve repair and replacement devices market size will increase by USD 7.02 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:50pBETTERINVESTING : 100 Index Grows 10.4% Annually for 5 Years, 13.4% for 10 Years Through September
PR
01:49pSchlumberger's Overseas Segments Drive Revenue Growth
DJ
01:49pFAX CAPITAL CORP : . Announces filing of final prospectus
AQ
01:46pDEVOPS FOR BEGINNERS : Resources to Start Your DevOps Journey
PU
01:46pNCR : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
01:45pROBIT PLC : Repurchase of own shares on 18 October 2019
AQ
01:45pSALLIE MAE : Unveils Planning and Paying for College Resource for High School Students and Counselors
BU
01:45pVALARIS DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing in Valaris plc to Contact the Firm
NE
01:42pREGIONS FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:41pEATON : Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : Nuerburgring run revs up debate over speed records
2RENAULT : Renault Cuts Revenue Forecast -- WSJ
3UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : is starting a share buyback program for an amount of up to EUR 200 million
5SAUDI ARAMCO DELAYS PLANNED IPO UNTIL AFTER EARNINGS UPDATE: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group