Growth of Heart Defect Closure Devices Market to be Impacted by the Use of 3D Imaging in Heart Defect Closure Procedures | Technavio

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 29% between 2019-2023

The report, heart defect closure devices market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

The report on the heart defect closure devices market includes:

Heart defect closure devices market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Product Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing & forecast

Heart Defect Closure Devices Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Abbott AtriCure, Inc. Boston Scientific Corporation Cardia, Inc. Lifetech Scientific W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.



Heart Defect Closure Devices Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic landscape

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Heart Defect Closure Devices Market Landscape 2019-2023: Product

Left atrial appendage (LAA) closure devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Patent foramen ovale (PFO) closure devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Atrial septal defect (ASD) closure devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other heart defect closure devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Technological advances in heart defect closure will drive the heart defect closure devices market

Market players are coming up with new generation heart defect closure devices that are equipped with self-centering capacities. These advanced devices aid in optimal positioning and repositioning of the device within the defect. These efforts by the market participants on improving the existing devices and launching innovative devices is driving the heart defect closure devices market growth.

Use of 3D imaging in heart defect closure procedures – An emerging trend in the heart defect closure devices market

3D printed anatomical models are gaining prominence in the planning of complex heart defect closure procedures and optimization of patient treatment. This is because 3D printed patient-specific adaptive and flexible LA models improves patient outcome by minimizing the number of prostheses employed per patient and reducing the procedure time.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Advances in SDB

Advances in underwater imaging technology

Increasing penetration of AI

