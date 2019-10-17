Growth of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Rapid Test Kits Market to be Impacted by the Availability of a Wide Range of HIV Rapid Test Kits by Vendors | Technavio

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 7% between 2019 and 2023

The report, global HIV rapid test kits market, has been added to Technavio’s catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share, as well as market segmentation based on end-users, technology, and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005757/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global human immunodeficiency virus rapid test kits market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report

This report on the HIV rapid test kits market includes:

HIV Rapid Test Kits Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation End-users Type Geography



Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing & forecast

HIV Rapid Test Kits Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Abbott Laboratories Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Danaher Corp. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. QIAGEN Group



HIV Rapid Test Kits Market 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

HIV Rapid Test Kits Market 2019-2023: End-Users Landscape

Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

HIV Rapid Test Kits Market 2019-2023: Type Landscape

HIV rapid immunoassay test- Market size and forecast 2018-2023

HIV rapid molecular diagnostic test- Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Growing demand for point of care (POC) testing for HIV will drive the human immunodeficiency virus rapid test kits market

The growing prevalence of HIV indication has increased the need for efficient and sensitive assays to prevent HIV transmission in healthcare settings. POC technologies are emerging as an affordable and convenient way of performing an early diagnosis of the indication. Moreover, POC testing products are easy to carry and require less maintenance.

Furthermore, it can be operated by a low-skilled laboratory professional. These factors have influenced the demand for POC testing products for HIV indications. Their growing popularity is prompting several players in the market to introduce a wide range of POC testing products for HIV.

Availability of a broad range of HIV rapid test kits by vendors – An emerging trend in the HIV rapid test kits market

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to increase their R&D efforts to introduce test kits that are efficient, reliable, and affordable. The rising prevalence of HIV, especially in the Sub-Saharan African regions, and the growing awareness about the indication are encouraging existing and new players in the market to launch many innovative products. Such consistent efforts by vendors have led to the availability of a broad range of HIV rapid test kits in the market. These factors are expected to increase the adoption of HIV test kits among end-users over the forecast period.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2023

Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/global-human-immunodeficiency-virus-hiv-rapid-test-kits-market-industry-analysis

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Efforts to increase pre-marital screenings for HIV

Increasing clinical studies by researchers and promotional activities by manufacturers

Availability of a broad range of HIV rapid test kits by vendors

Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

For More Information Click Here

Browse Related Healthcare Reports:

HIV-AIDS Testing Market: The HIV-AIDS testing market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2019-2023. The HIV-AIDS testing market size will increase by USD 1.6 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005757/en/