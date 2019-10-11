Growth of Hydrogen Fluoride Market to be Impacted by the Emergence of HFOs | Technavio

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.52% between 2019-2023

The report, hydrogen fluoride market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on application (fluorocarbons, aluminum fluoride, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.

Hydrogen Fluoride Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Honeywell International Inc. LANXESS Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. Solvay Tanfac Industries Ltd.



Hydrogen Fluoride Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Hydrogen Fluoride Market Landscape 2019-2023: Application

Fluorocarbons - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Aluminum fluoride - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rising number of insulation foam applications will drive the hydrogen fluoride market

Fluorocarbons such as HFCs and HFOs are used as foam blowing agents in the polyurethane and polystyrene manufacturing process. The foam blowing agents minimize the heat transfer between surfaces and are widely used in walls of houses and cold storage for insulation purposes. Thus, the rising number of insulation foam applications in the automobile, construction, and consumer durables industries will boost hydrogen fluoride market growth.

Emergence of HFOs – An appearing trend in the hydrogen fluoride market

The harmful effects of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) on the ozone layer have resulted in the development of HFOs which do not affect the ozone layer and have low global warming potential (GWP). As HFOs offer several key properties of HFCs without depleting the ozone layer, they are increasingly replacing HFCs in various applications such as foam blowing, refrigeration, and air conditioning.

 Growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs)

 Emergence of HFOs

 Development of green buildings

