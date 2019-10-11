Log in
Growth of Hydrogen Fluoride Market to be Impacted by the Emergence of HFOs | Technavio

0
10/11/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.52% between 2019-2023

The report, hydrogen fluoride market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on application (fluorocarbons, aluminum fluoride, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005025/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global hydrogen fluoride market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global hydrogen fluoride market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report

The report on the hydrogen fluoride market includes:

Hydrogen fluoride market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

  • Competitive landscape
  • Market segmentation
    • Application
    • Geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market trends
  • Market challenges
  • Five forces analysis
  • Market landscape
  • Market sizing & forecast

Hydrogen Fluoride Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
    • Honeywell International Inc.
    • LANXESS
    • Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.
    • Solvay
    • Tanfac Industries Ltd.

Hydrogen Fluoride Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries

     

Hydrogen Fluoride Market Landscape 2019-2023: Application

  • Fluorocarbons - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Aluminum fluoride - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Rising number of insulation foam applications will drive the hydrogen fluoride market

Fluorocarbons such as HFCs and HFOs are used as foam blowing agents in the polyurethane and polystyrene manufacturing process. The foam blowing agents minimize the heat transfer between surfaces and are widely used in walls of houses and cold storage for insulation purposes. Thus, the rising number of insulation foam applications in the automobile, construction, and consumer durables industries will boost hydrogen fluoride market growth.

Emergence of HFOs – An appearing trend in the hydrogen fluoride market

The harmful effects of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) on the ozone layer have resulted in the development of HFOs which do not affect the ozone layer and have low global warming potential (GWP). As HFOs offer several key properties of HFCs without depleting the ozone layer, they are increasingly replacing HFCs in various applications such as foam blowing, refrigeration, and air conditioning.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

     

MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

     

Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/hydrogen-fluoride-market-industry-analysis

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

 Growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs)

 Emergence of HFOs

 Development of green buildings

Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

For More Information Click Here

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
