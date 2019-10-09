Growth of Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market to be Impacted by the Increasing Use of Radiography in Additive Manufacturing | Technavio

The report, industrial computed tomography equipment market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on end-user (automotive, aerospace, electronics, oil and gas, and other end-users), application (metrology, failure analysis, assembly analysis, and reverse engineering) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global industrial computed tomography equipment market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the industrial computed tomography equipment market includes:
Industrial computed tomography equipment market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
Competitive landscape
Market segmentation
End-user
Application
Geography
Market drivers
Market trends
Market challenges
Five forces analysis
Market landscape
Market sizing & forecast
Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Bruker
GENERAL ELECTRIC
Nikon Corporation
OMRON Corporation
ZEISS International
Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic
APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market Landscape 2019-2023: End-user
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Electronics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Other end-users - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Growing regulatory compliance requirements will drive the industrial computed tomography equipment market
The market has witnessed several improvements in modern industrial CT scanning to meet the regulatory compliance requirements, which makes it more viable option for inspection applications. These benefits are leading to increasing applications of industrial CT equipment in the aerospace industry, where there is a high requirement for precision and reliability. The high sales volume of CT scanning machines can drive market growth.
Increasing opportunity for use of radiography in additive manufacturing – An emerging trend in the industrial computed tomography equipment market
End-users are incorporating 3D printing in their manufacturing processes as this technology has moved from the prototype stage to the production stage. This has given rise to a significant increase in the use of additive manufacturing to make objects from 3D modeling. Consequently, the need for radiography testing technology such as CT to inspect internal geometries of the 3D printed objects has also increased. The growing opportunity for using CT in additive manufacturing is thus identified as a major trend that will influence the market positively.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
Rising demand for portable radiography equipment
Advent of new types of materials
Growing opportunity for use of radiography in additive manufacturing
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
