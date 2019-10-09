Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Growth of Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market to be Impacted by the Increasing Use of Radiography in Additive Manufacturing | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 8% between 2019-2023

The report, industrial computed tomography equipment market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on end-user (automotive, aerospace, electronics, oil and gas, and other end-users), application (metrology, failure analysis, assembly analysis, and reverse engineering) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005488/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global industrial computed tomography equipment market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global industrial computed tomography equipment market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report

The report on the industrial computed tomography equipment market includes:

Industrial computed tomography equipment market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

  • Competitive landscape
  • Market segmentation
    • End-user
    • Application
    • Geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market trends
  • Market challenges
  • Five forces analysis
  • Market landscape
  • Market sizing & forecast

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
    • Bruker
    • GENERAL ELECTRIC
    • Nikon Corporation
    • OMRON Corporation
    • ZEISS International

Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries 

Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market Landscape 2019-2023: End-user

  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Electronics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Other end-users - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Growing regulatory compliance requirements will drive the industrial computed tomography equipment market

The market has witnessed several improvements in modern industrial CT scanning to meet the regulatory compliance requirements, which makes it more viable option for inspection applications. These benefits are leading to increasing applications of industrial CT equipment in the aerospace industry, where there is a high requirement for precision and reliability. The high sales volume of CT scanning machines can drive market growth.

Increasing opportunity for use of radiography in additive manufacturing – An emerging trend in the industrial computed tomography equipment market

End-users are incorporating 3D printing in their manufacturing processes as this technology has moved from the prototype stage to the production stage. This has given rise to a significant increase in the use of additive manufacturing to make objects from 3D modeling. Consequently, the need for radiography testing technology such as CT to inspect internal geometries of the 3D printed objects has also increased. The growing opportunity for using CT in additive manufacturing is thus identified as a major trend that will influence the market positively.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis 

MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023 

Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/industrial-computed-tomography-equipment-market-industry-analysis

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

  • Rising demand for portable radiography equipment
  • Advent of new types of materials
  • Growing opportunity for use of radiography in additive manufacturing

Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

For More Information Click Here

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:38pOil steady as military action in Syria boosts prices, crude inventories weigh
RE
02:36pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Sundial Growers Inc. Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit First Filed by the Firm
PR
02:31pBROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : California Public Safety Power Outage Update
PU
02:30pTHE ALIERA COMPANIES : to Sponsor JDRF One Walk Atlanta
BU
02:29pNew Cocoa-Pricing Method Makes for a Hot Commodity -- Update
DJ
02:28pPYROGENESIS CANADA : IIROC Trading Resumption - PYR
AQ
02:26pFIRST MID BANCSHARES : Insurance Group Named a 2019 IIABA Best Practices Agency
PU
02:26pMOL May Buy Chevron's Stake in Azerbaijan Oil Field, Sources Say -Reuters
DJ
02:26pSENIOR LIFESTYLE CORPORATION : Breaks Ground on The Sheridan at River Forest
BU
02:26pEveri to Showcase “Digital Neighborhood” Connecting Guest Loyalty, Cash Access Experiences, and Casino Solutions Made Possible by Industry-Leading Financial Technology Portfolio at 2019 Global Gaming Expo
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tech stocks lift Wall Street as reports brighten hopes of trade deal
2Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
3JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Jury Hits J&J With $8 Billion Verdict
4SOLO OIL PLC : SOLO OIL : Suspension - Solo Oil Plc
5Stocks edge up on trade truce bets; oil, lira shaken by Turkey move on Syria

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group