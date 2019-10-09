Growth of Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market to be Impacted by the Increasing Use of Radiography in Additive Manufacturing | Technavio

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 8% between 2019-2023

The report, industrial computed tomography equipment market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on end-user (automotive, aerospace, electronics, oil and gas, and other end-users), application (metrology, failure analysis, assembly analysis, and reverse engineering) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.

The report on the industrial computed tomography equipment market includes:

Industrial computed tomography equipment market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation End-user Application Geography



Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing & forecast



Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Bruker GENERAL ELECTRIC Nikon Corporation OMRON Corporation ZEISS International



Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market Landscape 2019-2023: End-user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Electronics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other end-users - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Growing regulatory compliance requirements will drive the industrial computed tomography equipment market

The market has witnessed several improvements in modern industrial CT scanning to meet the regulatory compliance requirements, which makes it more viable option for inspection applications. These benefits are leading to increasing applications of industrial CT equipment in the aerospace industry, where there is a high requirement for precision and reliability. The high sales volume of CT scanning machines can drive market growth.

Increasing opportunity for use of radiography in additive manufacturing – An emerging trend in the industrial computed tomography equipment market

End-users are incorporating 3D printing in their manufacturing processes as this technology has moved from the prototype stage to the production stage. This has given rise to a significant increase in the use of additive manufacturing to make objects from 3D modeling. Consequently, the need for radiography testing technology such as CT to inspect internal geometries of the 3D printed objects has also increased. The growing opportunity for using CT in additive manufacturing is thus identified as a major trend that will influence the market positively.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Rising demand for portable radiography equipment

Advent of new types of materials

Growing opportunity for use of radiography in additive manufacturing

