Growth of Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market to be impacted by the Advent of Gene Therapy | Technavio

0
10/18/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of more than 5% between 2019-2023

The report, interstitial cystitis drugs market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on type and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005389/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global interstitial cystitis drugs market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global interstitial cystitis drugs market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report

The report on the interstitial cystitis drugs market includes:

Interstitial cystitis drugs market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

  • Competitive landscape
  • Market segmentation
    • Type
    • Geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market trends
  • Market challenges
  • Five forces analysis
  • Market landscape
  • Market sizing & forecast

Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
    • Bayer AG
    • Pfizer Inc.
    • Eli Lilly and Company
    • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
    • Mylan N.V.

Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic landscape

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries

Interstitial Cystitis Drugs Market Landscape 2019-2023: Type

  • Oral therapy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Intravesical therapy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

High prevalence of interstitial cystitis will drive the interstitial cystitis drugs market

Patients suffering from interstitial cystitis experience symptoms such as lower urinary tract issues and bladder pain. Women are highly affected by this condition. This condition is associated with various comorbidities such as endometriosis, fibromyalgia, and allergies. The increasing number of interstitial cystitis cases is driving the demand for interstitial cystitis drugs.

Advent of gene therapy – An emerging trend in the interstitial cystitis drugs market

Most of the interstitial cystitis drugs and off-label drugs are small molecules and have failed to fully cure the disease. In addition, these drugs are expensive and cause many side-effects. This is encouraging companies to establish innovative treatment options such as regenerative therapy and gene therapy as these drugs cause lesser side-effects compared to the conventional off-label drugs already available in the market.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

     

MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2023

     

Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/global-interstitial-cystitis-drugs-market-industry-analysis

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

  • Advances in SDB
  • Advances in underwater imaging technology
  • Increasing penetration of AI

Browse Related Health Care Reports:

  • Global Pericarditis Drugs Market 2019-2023: The global pericarditis drugs market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023. The pericarditis drugs market size will increase by USD 422.53 million during the forecast period of 2019-2023.
  • Global Blepharitis Drugs Market 2019-2023: The global blepharitis drugs market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023. The blepharitis drugs market size will increase by USD 375.76 million during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
