Growth of Landfill Gas Market to be Impacted by the Growing Demand for Energy Worldwide| Technavio

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of around 4% between 2020-2024

The report, global landfill gas market 2020-2024 has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on geographic regions and technology for the forecast period 2020-2024.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Landfill Gas Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Landfill Gas Market 2020-2024: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Advanced Disposal Services Inc. Ameresco Inc. Aria Energy Biffa Group Ltd. Covanta Holding Corp. Energy Developments Pty. Ltd. General Electric Co. Infinis Energy Plc VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA Waste Management Inc.



Landfill Gas Market Landscape 2020-2024: Geographic Landscape

APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Landfill Gas Market Landscape 2020-2024: Technology Segmentation

Combustion engine (CE) - size and forecast 2019-2024

Turbines - size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - size and forecast 2019-2024

Growing demand for energy worldwide will drive the landfill gas market

The global energy demand is expected to increase by 30% by 2040 as per IEA due to the increase in population and global economic growth. This is propelling the need for primary sources of energy such as nuclear, hydro, coal, oil, gas, bioenergy, and renewables. The rising focus on decarbonization of power supply and increasing demand for electricity are encouraging investments in electricity from all over the world. This is leading to an increase in the number of landfill gas projects.

Stringent regulations pertaining to reduction in GHG emissions – An emerging trend in the landfill gas market

Methane is a powerful GHG, which is released from solid waste as one of its major sources. Composting is found to be the most appropriate technique to collect the gas and treat it to generate energy and minimize methane emissions. This is leading to an increase in the need for landfills as open dumpsites. As a result, an increase in the MSW generation coupled with reduction in GHG emissions is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Emergence of smart landfills

Increase in MSW generation

Stringent regulations pertaining to reduction in GHG emissions

