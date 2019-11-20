Growth of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market to Be Impacted by Growing Trend Toward the Use of Greener Fuels | Technavio

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4% between 2019-2023

The report, global liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market has been added to Technavio’s catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on type and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005965/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global LPG cylinder market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report

This report on the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market includes:

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Type Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing & forecast

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Aygaz AŞ China Huanri Group Co. Ltd. Hebei baigong high-pressure vessel Co. Ltd. Hexagon Composites ASA Mauria Udyog Ltd. Metal Mate Co. Ltd. Sahamitr Pressure Container Plc Supreme Industries Ltd. Time Technoplast Ltd. Worthington Industries Inc.



Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market 2019-2023: Type

Metal - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Composite - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Lack of infrastructure for transportation of piped natural gas will drive the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market

Importing piped natural gas is a costly affair for countries, which have insufficient gas resources. This is because LPG must first be liquefied and transported in special ships. Then, it must be gasified again at LNG terminals based in the importing country before being piped. This adds to the cost of piped gas. Hence, most countries prefer transporting LPG through cylinders than laying out pipelines. Therefore, the lack of infrastructure for transportation of piped natural gas will drive the growth of the LPG cylinder market.

Growing trend toward the use of greener fuels– An emerging trend in the LPG cylinder market

The most common traditional fuels for cooking are wood, coal, charcoal, and kerosene. Burning of wood leads to smoke and contaminates the food with ash. Coal often contains contaminants that make its emissions unhealthier than biomass. Hence, the focus is increasingly shifting toward the use of greener fuels. LPG is a clean-burning fuel and one of the cleanest forms of energy available, both in terms of handling and combustion. Moreover, governments across various developing nations such as India, Turkey, and Brazil are providing various subsidiaries to promote the use of LPG as a cooking fuel over traditional fuels. Thus, the demand for LPG is increasing which will drive the LPG cylinder market growth.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/liquefied-petroleum-gas-lpg-cylinder-market-industry-analysis

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market Trends

Growing trend toward the use of greener fuels

Growing trend toward adoption of composite LPG cylinders

Innovative technology to boost access to cooking fuels

Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

For More Information Click Here

Browse Related Energy Reports:

Global LPG Tanker Market: The global LPG tanker market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023. The LPG tanker market size will grow by USD 235.96 million during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

The global LPG tanker market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023. The LPG tanker market size will grow by USD 235.96 million during the forecast period of 2019-2023. Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market: The global liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of almost 3% during the period 2019-2023. The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market size will grow by USD 41.29 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005965/en/