Growth of Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market to Be Impacted by the Advent of Regenerative Therapies | Technavio

The report, lung cancer therapeutics market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on type and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.
The report on the lung cancer therapeutics market includes:
Lung cancer therapeutics market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
Competitive landscape
Market segmentation
Market drivers
Market trends
Market challenges
Five forces analysis
Market landscape
Market sizing & forecast
Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Merck & Co., Inc.
Pfizer Inc.
Novartis AG
Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic landscape
North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Landscape 2019-2023: Type
Non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Strong prevalence of lung cancer will drive the lung cancer therapeutics market
Factors such as changes in lifestyle of people and increase in geriatric population have significantly increased the number of new cancer cases, especially lung cancer. The highest incidence of lung cancer is found among African-Americans, followed by Caucasians. Rising incidences of lung cancer is creating a huge opportunity for the vendors of the market.
Advent of regenerative therapies – An emerging trend in the lung cancer therapeutics market
Targeted therapies such as immunomodulators do not fully cure lung cancer indications. This is encouraging various companies to develop regenerative therapies such as gene therapies through various research and development activities. Regenerative therapies do not cause any adverse effects and are in the early stages of development.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2019
Market size and forecast 2019-2023
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
Advances in SDB
Advances in underwater imaging technology
Increasing penetration of AI
