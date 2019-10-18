Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Growth of Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market to Be Impacted by the Advent of Regenerative Therapies | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of about 13% between 2019-2023

The report, lung cancer therapeutics market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on type and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005397/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global lung cancer therapeutics market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global lung cancer therapeutics market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report

The report on the lung cancer therapeutics market includes:

Lung cancer therapeutics market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

  • Competitive landscape
  • Market segmentation
    • Type
    • Geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market trends
  • Market challenges
  • Five forces analysis
  • Market landscape
  • Market sizing & forecast

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
    • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
    • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
    • Merck & Co., Inc.
    • Pfizer Inc.
    • Novartis AG

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic landscape

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Landscape 2019-2023: Type

  • Non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Strong prevalence of lung cancer will drive the lung cancer therapeutics market

Factors such as changes in lifestyle of people and increase in geriatric population have significantly increased the number of new cancer cases, especially lung cancer. The highest incidence of lung cancer is found among African-Americans, followed by Caucasians. Rising incidences of lung cancer is creating a huge opportunity for the vendors of the market.

Advent of regenerative therapies – An emerging trend in the lung cancer therapeutics market

Targeted therapies such as immunomodulators do not fully cure lung cancer indications. This is encouraging various companies to develop regenerative therapies such as gene therapies through various research and development activities. Regenerative therapies do not cause any adverse effects and are in the early stages of development.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2023

Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/global-lung-cancer-therapeutics-market-industry-analysis

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

  • Advances in SDB
  • Advances in underwater imaging technology
  • Increasing penetration of AI

Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

For More Information Click Here

Browse Related Health Care Reports:

  • Global Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market 2019-2023: The global non-small cell lung cancer drugs market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the period 2019-2023. The non-small cell lung cancer drugs market size will increase by USD 14.28 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023.
  • Global Fallopian Tube Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: The global fallopian tube cancer therapeutics market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019-2023. The fallopian tube cancer therapeutics market size will increase by USD 429.11 million during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:17pBOEING : FAA confronts Boeing over internal messages revealing flaws
AQ
03:16pADVANCED DRAINAGE : Columbus-based plastic pipe maker seeing benefits ...
PU
03:16pBEST BUY : named to Forbes list of World's Best Employers
PU
03:16pCOHERENT : New Ultrafast Laser Broadens Horizens for Multiphoton Imaging
PU
03:16pCISCO : The New Era of Application Innovation
PU
03:16pDOMO CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Domo, Inc.
BU
03:14pDollar weak as Brexit deal boosts euro, sterling
RE
03:14pEVIO, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:12pAfter trade talks in U.S., China ramps up Brazilian soy purchases
RE
03:12pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Mueller Water Products, Inc. Investors
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : Nuerburgring run revs up debate over speed records
2UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
3RENAULT : Renault Cuts Revenue Forecast -- WSJ
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : is starting a share buyback program for an amount of up to EUR 200 million
5SAUDI ARAMCO DELAYS PLANNED IPO UNTIL AFTER EARNINGS UPDATE: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group