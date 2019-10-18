Growth of MRI Systems Market to Be Impacted by the Software Advances in MRI Technology | Technavio

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% between 2019-2023

The report, MRI systems market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product (closed MRI systems and open MRI systems) and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005143/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global MRI systems market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report

The report on the MRI systems market includes:

MRI systems market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Product Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing & forecast

MRI Systems Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Canon

Esaote

GE Healthcare

Hitachi

Koninklijke Philips

Siemens Healthineers

MRI Systems Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

MRI Systems Market Landscape 2019-2023: Product

Closed MRI Systems - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Open MRI Systems - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Expanding clinical applications of MRI will drive the MRI systems market

MRI systems are undergoing technological advances, which have expanded their clinical applications significantly. Earlier, MRI was mainly used to image the brain and spinal column. However, the available advanced MRI systems now are used to scan additional body parts such as lungs, blood vessels, and breasts. Such expanding clinical applications of MRI are expected to influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Software advances in MRI technology – An emerging trend in the MRI systems market

A few of the significant advances in MRI technology have been in the sphere of software and computing. This has allowed end-users to capture faster and more accurate scans with greater details. Software advances in MRI technology enable advanced MRI applications such as diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) and blood oxygenation level-dependent (BOLD) in the clinical routine. These factors are expected to increase the demand for MRI systems during the forecast period, contributing to the global MRI systems market growth.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/global-mri-systems-market-industry-analysis

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Software advances in MRI technology

Emergence of hybrid MRI systems

Focus on development of helium-free MRI systems

Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

For More Information Click Here

Browse Related Health Care Reports:

Global Medical Imaging Market 2019-2023: The global medical imaging market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of about 5% during 2018-2023. The medical imaging market size will increase by USD 9.55 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

The global medical imaging market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of about 5% during 2018-2023. The medical imaging market size will increase by USD 9.55 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023. Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market 2019-2023: The global nuclear imaging equipment market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2018-2023. The nuclear imaging equipment market size will increase by USD 858.76 million during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005143/en/