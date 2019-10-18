Log in
Growth of MRI Systems Market to Be Impacted by the Software Advances in MRI Technology | Technavio

0
10/18/2019

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% between 2019-2023

The report, MRI systems market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product (closed MRI systems and open MRI systems) and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005143/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global MRI systems market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global MRI systems market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the MRI systems market includes:

MRI systems market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

  • Competitive landscape
  • Market segmentation
    • Product
    • Geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market trends
  • Market challenges
  • Five forces analysis
  • Market landscape
  • Market sizing & forecast

MRI Systems Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Canon
  • Esaote
  • GE Healthcare
  • Hitachi
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • Siemens Healthineers

MRI Systems Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries

MRI Systems Market Landscape 2019-2023: Product

  • Closed MRI Systems - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Open MRI Systems - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Expanding clinical applications of MRI will drive the MRI systems market

MRI systems are undergoing technological advances, which have expanded their clinical applications significantly. Earlier, MRI was mainly used to image the brain and spinal column. However, the available advanced MRI systems now are used to scan additional body parts such as lungs, blood vessels, and breasts. Such expanding clinical applications of MRI are expected to influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Software advances in MRI technology – An emerging trend in the MRI systems market

A few of the significant advances in MRI technology have been in the sphere of software and computing. This has allowed end-users to capture faster and more accurate scans with greater details. Software advances in MRI technology enable advanced MRI applications such as diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) and blood oxygenation level-dependent (BOLD) in the clinical routine. These factors are expected to increase the demand for MRI systems during the forecast period, contributing to the global MRI systems market growth.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

  • Software advances in MRI technology
  • Emergence of hybrid MRI systems
  • Focus on development of helium-free MRI systems

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
