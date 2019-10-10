Growth of Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips Market to Be Impacted by the Increasing Demand for Smart Parking | Technavio

The report, NFC chips market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product (smartphones, smart wearables, POS terminals, and others) and geography (APAC, Americas, and EMEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005358/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global near field communication (NFC) chips market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report
The report on the NFC chips market includes:
NFC chips market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
-
Competitive landscape
-
Market segmentation
-
Market drivers
-
Market trends
-
Market challenges
-
Five forces analysis
-
Market landscape
-
Market sizing & forecast
NFC Chips Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Broadcom
-
NXP Semiconductors
-
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
-
STMicroelectronics
-
Texas Instruments Incorporated
NFC Chips Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
The Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Key leading countries
NFC Chips Market Landscape 2019-2023: Product
-
Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Smart Wearables - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
POS Terminals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Increased adoption of contactless payments will drive the NFC chips market
Contactless payment minimizes the waiting time for customers to make the payment. To enable contactless transactions, manufacturers have integrated NFC chips into POS terminals. With the growing adoption of NFC chips by smartphone vendors, the purchase volume of NFC-enabled smartphones is increasing. These factors will boost the global market growth.
Increasing demand for smart parking – An emerging trend in the NFC chips market
Both private and public traffic management operators and parking service providers are implementing smart parking solutions. Issues such as, traffic congestion, loss of productive working hours, and difficulty in finding parking slots necessitate smart parking solutions. The increasing adoption of smart parking solutions will drive the need for NFC readers and access control readers, subsequently fueling the demand for NFC chips.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2018
-
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/near-field-communication-(NFC)-chips-market-industry-analysis
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
-
Increasing demand for smart parking
-
Strategic alliances and partnerships
-
Mobile phone OEMs coming up with MST technology
Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.
For More Information Click Here
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005358/en/