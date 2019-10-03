Log in
Growth of Orthopedic Pedicle Screws Market to Be Impacted by the Growing Focus on Development of Bioengineered Orthopedic Pedicle Screws | Technavio

10/03/2019 | 04:31am EDT

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of around 6.15% between 2019-2023

The report, Orthopedic Pedicle Screws market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005349/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global orthopedic pedicle screws market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report

The report on the Orthopedic Pedicle Screws market 2019-2023 includes:

Orthopedic Pedicle Screws market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

  • Competitive landscape
  • Market segmentation
    • Product
    • Geographic Region
  • Market drivers
  • Market trends
  • Market challenges
  • Five forces analysis
  • Market landscape
  • Market sizing & forecast

Orthopedic Pedicle Screws Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
    • B. Braun Melsungen AG
    • Globus Medical Inc.
    • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
    • Stryker Corp.
    • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Orthopedic Pedicle Screws Market Landscape 2019-2023: Product

  • Monoaxial and polyaxial orthopedic pedicle screws - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Cannulated orthopedic pedicle screws - Market size and forecast 2018-2023 

Orthopedic Pedicle Screws Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geography

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Rising number of spine surgeries arising from the increasing incidence of spine disorders will drive the Orthopedic Pedicle Screws market

Spine disorders could be age-related or result from accidents and other orthopedic conditions. Japan in APAC; the US in North America; and Germany, the UK, France, and Spain in Europe have been recording a rise in the number of spinal surgeries among the geriatric population. Therefore, the increase in spinal surgeries will drive the orthopedic pedicle screws market during the forecast period.

Growing focus on the development of bioengineered orthopedic pedicle screws – An emerging trend in the Orthopedic Pedicle Screws market

Development of bioengineered orthopedic pedicle screws will offer biocompatibility and better stability. Vendors and researchers are designing bioengineered orthopedic pedicle screws that can overcome the drawbacks associated with metal screws and pedicle screws fixation. Bioengineered orthopedic pedicle screws do not cause any internal injury, are not physiologically reactive, and are non-toxic. Therefore, with such factors, the current trend of the development of bioengineered orthopedic pedicle screws will contribute to the growth of the global orthopedic pedicle screws market during the forecast period.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis 

MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023 

Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/global-orthopedic-pedicle-screws-market-industry-analysis

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing adoption of advanced technologies for MI spine surgeries
  • Growing focus on the development of bioengineered orthopedic pedicle screws
  • Presence of contract manufacturers 

Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

For More Information Click Here

Browse Related Healthcare Reports:

  • Global Orthopedic Implants Market 2019-2023: The Global Orthopedic Implants Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR over 4% during the period 2019-2023. The orthopedic implants market size will increase by USD 6.26 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023.
  • Global Orthopedic Radiology Equipment Market 2019-2023: The Orthopedic Radiology Equipment Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the period 2019-2023. The Orthopedic Radiology Equipment Market size will increase by USD 2.35 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023. 

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


