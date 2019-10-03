Growth of Orthopedic Pedicle Screws Market to Be Impacted by the Growing Focus on Development of Bioengineered Orthopedic Pedicle Screws | Technavio

The report, Orthopedic Pedicle Screws market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.
The report on the Orthopedic Pedicle Screws market 2019-2023 includes:
Orthopedic Pedicle Screws market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
-
Competitive landscape
-
Market segmentation
-
Product
-
Geographic Region
-
Market drivers
-
Market trends
-
Market challenges
-
Five forces analysis
-
Market landscape
-
Market sizing & forecast
Orthopedic Pedicle Screws Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
B. Braun Melsungen AG
-
Globus Medical Inc.
-
Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
-
Stryker Corp.
-
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Orthopedic Pedicle Screws Market Landscape 2019-2023: Product
-
Monoaxial and polyaxial orthopedic pedicle screws - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Cannulated orthopedic pedicle screws - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Orthopedic Pedicle Screws Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geography
-
Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Rising number of spine surgeries arising from the increasing incidence of spine disorders will drive the Orthopedic Pedicle Screws market
Spine disorders could be age-related or result from accidents and other orthopedic conditions. Japan in APAC; the US in North America; and Germany, the UK, France, and Spain in Europe have been recording a rise in the number of spinal surgeries among the geriatric population. Therefore, the increase in spinal surgeries will drive the orthopedic pedicle screws market during the forecast period.
Growing focus on the development of bioengineered orthopedic pedicle screws – An emerging trend in the Orthopedic Pedicle Screws market
Development of bioengineered orthopedic pedicle screws will offer biocompatibility and better stability. Vendors and researchers are designing bioengineered orthopedic pedicle screws that can overcome the drawbacks associated with metal screws and pedicle screws fixation. Bioengineered orthopedic pedicle screws do not cause any internal injury, are not physiologically reactive, and are non-toxic. Therefore, with such factors, the current trend of the development of bioengineered orthopedic pedicle screws will contribute to the growth of the global orthopedic pedicle screws market during the forecast period.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2018
-
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
-
Growing adoption of advanced technologies for MI spine surgeries
-
Growing focus on the development of bioengineered orthopedic pedicle screws
-
Presence of contract manufacturers
