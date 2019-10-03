Growth of Orthopedic Pedicle Screws Market to Be Impacted by the Growing Focus on Development of Bioengineered Orthopedic Pedicle Screws | Technavio

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of around 6.15% between 2019-2023

The report, Orthopedic Pedicle Screws market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

The report on the Orthopedic Pedicle Screws market 2019-2023 includes:

Orthopedic Pedicle Screws market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Product Geographic Region

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing & forecast

Orthopedic Pedicle Screws Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification B. Braun Melsungen AG Globus Medical Inc. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. Stryker Corp. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.



Orthopedic Pedicle Screws Market Landscape 2019-2023: Product

Monoaxial and polyaxial orthopedic pedicle screws - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Cannulated orthopedic pedicle screws - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Orthopedic Pedicle Screws Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geography

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rising number of spine surgeries arising from the increasing incidence of spine disorders will drive the Orthopedic Pedicle Screws market

Spine disorders could be age-related or result from accidents and other orthopedic conditions. Japan in APAC; the US in North America; and Germany, the UK, France, and Spain in Europe have been recording a rise in the number of spinal surgeries among the geriatric population. Therefore, the increase in spinal surgeries will drive the orthopedic pedicle screws market during the forecast period.

Growing focus on the development of bioengineered orthopedic pedicle screws – An emerging trend in the Orthopedic Pedicle Screws market

Development of bioengineered orthopedic pedicle screws will offer biocompatibility and better stability. Vendors and researchers are designing bioengineered orthopedic pedicle screws that can overcome the drawbacks associated with metal screws and pedicle screws fixation. Bioengineered orthopedic pedicle screws do not cause any internal injury, are not physiologically reactive, and are non-toxic. Therefore, with such factors, the current trend of the development of bioengineered orthopedic pedicle screws will contribute to the growth of the global orthopedic pedicle screws market during the forecast period.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Growing adoption of advanced technologies for MI spine surgeries

Growing focus on the development of bioengineered orthopedic pedicle screws

Presence of contract manufacturers

