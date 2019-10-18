Log in
Growth of Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics To Be Impacted by the Increasing Use of Biomarkers for Disease Diagnosis | Technavio

10/18/2019 | 07:31am EDT

The market will register an incremental growth of USD 288.99 million between 2019 and 2023

The report, global pulmonary edema therapeutics market, has been added to Technavio’s catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share, as well as market segmentation based on type and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global pulmonary edema therapeutics market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global pulmonary edema therapeutics market 2019-2023.

This report on the pulmonary edema therapeutics market includes:

Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2023: Features

  • Competitive landscape
  • Market segmentation
    • Type
    • Geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market trends
  • Market challenges
  • Five forces analysis
  • Market landscape
  • Market sizing & forecast

Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
    • AbbVie Inc.
    • Bausch Health Companies Inc.
    • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
    • Lupin Ltd.
    • Merck & Co. Inc.
    • Mylan NV
    • Novartis AG
    • Pfizer Inc.
    • Sanofi
    • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries

Pulmonary edema therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Type Landscape

  • Cardiogenic pulmonary edema - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Non-cardiogenic pulmonary edema - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

High prevalence of risk factors will drive the pulmonary edema therapeutics market

The growing prevalence of risk factors is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global pulmonary edema therapeutics market. Various risk factors include organ failures, lifestyle habits, trauma, high altitude, and infections caused by bacteria, viruses, and fungus. The risk factors contribute to the health indication in various ways. For instance, improper functioning of kidneys reduces the elimination of waste fluids, causing fluid overload and accumulation in the lungs.

Increasing use of biomarkers for disease diagnosis – An emerging trend in pulmonary edema therapeutics market

The use of biomarkers has increased over recent years to detect pulmonary edema, which is one of the key pulmonary edema therapeutics market trends. Cardiac markers such as serum brain natriuretic peptide (BNP), N-terminal-pro BNP (NT-pro-BNP), and plasma CD146 cardiac are used to indicate the congestion of heart failure disease, which causes pulmonary edema. Biomarkers can also be used to detect other associated heart or kidney-related diseases. Moreover, the use of biomarkers is less expensive compared with other evaluation tests, which is increasing patient adherence. These factors will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing use of biomarkers for disease diagnosis
  • Strategic alliances
  • Increase in funding for research on respiratory diseases

Technavio also offers custom research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
