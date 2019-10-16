Growth of Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market to be Impacted by Increasing Geriatric Population and Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases | Technavio

The report, global transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market has been added to Technavio’s catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product, end-users, and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005757/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report
This report on the transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market includes:
Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
-
Competitive landscape
-
Market segmentation
-
Product
-
End-Users
-
Geography
-
Market drivers
-
Market trends
-
Market challenges
-
Five forces analysis
-
Market landscape
-
Market sizing & forecast
Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Boston Scientific Corporation
-
Cook
-
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
-
Medtronic
-
Merit Medical Systems
-
TERUMO CORPORATION
Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Key leading countries
Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market 2019-2023: Product Landscape
-
Embolization coils - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Occlusion removal devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Non-coils embolization devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Accessories - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market 2019-2023: End-Users Landscape
-
Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
ASC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Growing aging population and chronic diseases will drive the transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market
Therapeutic equipment such as transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices are used to prevent abnormal bleeding. Diagnosis at an early stage and regular monitoring is essential for old age patients in order to identify, treat, control, and limit the prevalence of diseases. With rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing need for quality patient care, the demand for such devices is expected to increase. These factors coupled with rising geriatric population is providing significant growth opportunities for market vendors.
Technological Advances – An emerging trend in the transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market
Vendors are consistently innovating their product offerings with new technologies to cater to the growing demand for end-users. Several vendors are developing biocompatible, degradable, drug-eluting microspheres to provide effective embolization for trauma, gastrointestinal bleeding, uterine leiomyoma conditions. Certain vendors are focusing on radioembolization or selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT) technology to treat patients with advanced cancer stages such as hepatocellular carcinoma. Many such technological advancements are driving the adoption of transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices among end-users.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2019
-
Market size and forecast 2019-2023
Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/global-transcatheter-embolization-and-occlusion-devices-market-industry-analysis
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
-
Technological advances
-
High growth potential in emerging economies
-
Use of e-commerce and social media to increase sales
Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.
For More Information Click Here
Browse Related Healthcare Reports:
-
Global Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market: The heart valve repair and replacement devices market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of almost 16% during the period 2019-2023. The heart valve repair and replacement devices market size will grow by USD 7.02 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023.
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005757/en/